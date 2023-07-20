Tesla is offering a $500 rebate on a Powerwall home energy storage system. The credit is available to customers who register their Powerwall before Oct. 31, 2023, and will be given for each system ordered from Tesla or a Tesla-certified installer.

"After your Powerwalls have been installed, connected to the internet and registered, you will be notified from the Tesla app to submit your rebate request," the company website says. "Once confirmed, Tesla will send you a check of $500 for each Powerwall."

The Powerwall is a 13.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that stores energy taken from either solar panels or the electrical grid. It can serve as a backup generator and power your home, even in the event of an outage. In July 2023, the retail price of a Powerwall with installation was approximately $11,500, or $9,200 without installation.

Tesla introduced the Powerwall in 2015 and began mass production two years later. In March 2021, it stopped taking orders for Powerwalls that were not bundled with its solar panel system, claiming supply was too low.

It resumed stand-alone sales in March 2023.

Tesla vehicles from 2021 onward can be charged via excess solar energy using an app, provided owners have solar panels and a Powerwall charger. Tesla

This week, Tesla made its "Charge on Solar" feature widely available in the US and Canada, enabling Tesla drivers with Powerwalls to charge their EVs using only excess solar energy.

On Wednesday, the company reported its revenue rose 20% in the second quarter to $2.7 billion.

