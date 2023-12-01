A Guide to Going Solar in New England

Residential solar in the US is big business. The industry grew by 30% in 2021 when more than 4.2 gigawatts of residential solar was installed, and now there are 121 gigawatts of solar power nationwide -- from the sunny southwest to regions less well-known for their cloudless climate.

Even though tons of people are installing solar, it can be a difficult decision to make, since each situation is different. A roof might be angled or shaded differently than a neighbor's. A utility might offer a great (or terrible) net metering deal, making your panels even more valuable. State incentives might make purchasing solar panels easier.

Even so, enough regional similarities exist (like electricity costs, solar costs and climate) to make a bird's-eye view worthwhile. Here's a look at some factors that might affect your choice to go solar, and what you need to know to make the best decision.

The best national solar panel installation companies in New England

You have numerous choices when picking a solar panel company. Here are some of our picks among national companies that operate in New England, although you may also want to consider local installers or other companies.

Palmetto Solar Best customer service Read full review Solar panels are typically low maintenance equipment, but they're also unfamiliar. If you want to reap the benefits of solar but will have a bit more peace of mind if someone else is making sure it's working, Palmetto might be a good fit for you. Just remember to add the cost of Palmetto's monitoring service in to your payback period calculations. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 6 / 10

Service 10 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Options for after-installation support

Top-of-line equipment

Financing marketplace Cons Some warranties could be stronger

No consistent price match policy Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia Product details Palmetto Solar has more robust service for after installation than most other companies, though it might cost you a bit. All customers receive third-party monitoring and proactive communication when some part of their solar system malfunctions. Palmetto also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. Palmetto offers quality solar equipment and is one of the few companies that offers Sonnen's batteries. Palmetto's workmanship warranty is 10 years and its weatherization warranty is 5 years. Show more details

SunPower Solar Best solar panels Read full review If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people. Equipment 8 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Most efficient panels

Strong warranties Cons No price match

Only installs one battery brand Areas served All 50 states Product details SunPower Solar offers top-of-the-line solar panels and strong warranties. The solar panels SunPower offers have industry leading efficiency marks (22.8%) and a warranty that guarantees at least 92% production after 25 years. It earns an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. SunPower now installs batteries in four sizes, all of which come with strong warranties. SunPower's solar panels might be a bit more expensive than others (though accurate pricing industry wide is hard to come by). The company has said it plans to continue rolling out more accessible solar solutions and started installing solar panels from Qcells this year. Show more details

Tesla Solar Most affordable Read full review If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall. Where you might miss out is customer service. discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble. Equipment 7.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Low prices and a price-match guarantee

Quality equipment

Lower-profile panels Cons Anecdotally, customer service can be poor

Fewer equipment options Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington Product details Solar panels from Tesla are likely to be the cheapest option where they are available. You can save thousands of dollars, without sacrificing on quality of equipment or the warranties that protect it. What you might sacrifice is customer service. From delays to price changes, to slow responses, to system malfunctions, social media reports of negative experiences aren't hard to find, including some who regret their choice. This is true of all solar companies, but the quantity of reports concerning Tesla is concerning. Show more details

Momentum Solar All in-house installers Read full review Momentum installs in 11 states without using subcontractors. While using in-house installers doesn't guarantee a better experience, it does suggest you're likely to get a more uniform experience from them. The fact that Momentum backs its installations with a 25-year workmanship warranty hints at a strong belief in their crews' ability. If Momentum is part of your search, consider the warranties against leaks that other companies offer. Momentum's is five years, which can be beat. Equipment 6 / 10

Warranty 7.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros 25-year warranty on workmanship and equipment

Doesn't use subcontractors

Long track record in the industry Cons Only offers one brand of panels

5-year roof penetration warranty Areas served Only solar panels: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania Also installs batteries: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas Product details Momentum Solar puts Qcells solar panels on roofs in 11 states, and installs Enphase batteries alongside them in five of those. Momentum is one of a few companies that will price match quotes from other companies. It also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. The company also uses only in-house, Momentum-trained installation teams and backs that work up with a workmanship warranty that lasts 25 years, matching the longest warranty terms in the industry. Show more details

The cost of electricity in New England

For our purposes here, we're calling New England the states north and east of New York: Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont.

For New England, the average electricity bill was $170 in September 2023, up from $161.50 the previous September, according to the US Energy Information Administration. Here's the average September 2023 bill for each state: Connecticut $199.97; Maine $149.70; Massachusetts $172.88; New Hampshire $139.33; Rhode Island $173.87 and Vermont $109.10.

The cost of solar panels

Solar panels vary in price by location for a lot of reasons. Soft costs, like the cost of labor, permitting and getting permission to connect a solar system to the grid, depend in part on location. While the cost of the solar panels themselves has fallen by about 40 cents per watt per year, the soft costs associated with installations only fell by 10-20 cents per watt per year.

The national average cost of a solar panel installation is about $3 per watt, according to the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie. Data from FindEnergy showed the average price per watt at $3.67. In New England, FindEnergy's average per-watt prices were reported at $3.75 in Connecticut, $3.80 in Maine, $4.06 in Massachusetts, $4.22 in New Hampshire, $4.07 in Rhode Island and $3.85 in Vermont.

Solar panels produce electricity on cold, clear days. Carol Sharkey/EyeEm/Getty Images

Solar incentives in New England

Besides issues of supply and demand and the cost of living in a certain location, solar prices are also affected by incentives like the federal investment tax credit, a portion of the cost of your solar panels you receive back on your taxes. For systems installed before the end of 2022, you'll receive 26% of the cost of your system come tax time.

Some states have their own incentives and some in New England (and the rest of the northeast) are among the friendliest to solar.

The New England states all have mechanisms for compensating residential solar owners for the electricity they generate, either through net metering, where your utility charges or pays you for the difference between how much electricity you use or generate, or a buy-all, sell-all plan, where the utility sells you all the electricity you use and buys all the electricity you generate. These incentives usually have limits placed on the amount of solar generation they'll accept in a given year. Make sure of your situation before counting on this money.

States in New England have also given temporary exemptions on paying higher property taxes if adding solar panels makes a house's value increase. These are usually temporary, but sometimes up to 20 years. New Hampshire has only given municipalities the option to waive these taxes. Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont have also done away with sales tax for renewable energy equipment, including solar panels.

Some states have tax rebates that can be taken after the federal tax credit. Massachusetts will give you back an additional 15% of your system's cost, up to $1,000. Vermont will give you a rebate of 6.24% through the end of 2022.

One final factor affecting the cost of solar in these states is solar renewable energy certificates, or SRECs. One SREC represents the environmental benefits of 1 megawatt of solar energy. Solar panels in the program before November 2018 can sell SRECs (the current price is $290) to utilities trying to meet their obligations. Utilities in Massachusetts and Vermont give solar panel owners a financial incentive for their panels, although the owner must apply and space is limited.

A small solar array powers a lighthouse in Maine. visionsofmaine/Getty Images

The solar potential of New England

While New England is exactly across the country from the US solar powerhouse in the southwest, it's actually one of the places with the highest solar adoption per capita, thanks in no small part to the incentives mentioned above.

Solar potential can be measured in a couple of ways. One standard measures how much electricity a square meter solar panel will produce in a day if installed pointing directly up. By this metric, the cloudy New England states are near the bottom, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. Most of New England sits between 4 kWh and 4.5 kWh per square meter per day. At the other end of the spectrum, the same square meter solar panel in New Mexico and Arizona will likely produce closer to 7 kWh.

You don't need to produce a lot of electricity if you're not using a lot of electricity. If you compare the amount of electricity an average rooftop solar array can generate to the average household electricity consumption, New England is near the top of the list. Per the same NREL report, in Rhode Island, rooftop solar can cover 80-90% of a house's energy consumption on average. In Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, the average rooftop solar array can cover 90-100% of the average house's energy consumption. In Massachusetts, it's over 100%. One reason for this might be that New Englanders use a lot less energy on air conditioning than the rest of the country.

While the northeast gets less sun than the rest of the country, solar still has great potential to pay off -- as it does in most places in the US.

This information paints with broad strokes. To know how solar will work on your roof, you'll need to look at the specifics of your property (shading from trees or nearby buildings), roof (orientation and angle), and solar installations (price, timing, financing). It pays to get multiple quotes, including from local installers.



