Nest Thermostat vs. Ecobee3 Lite: Which Entry-Level Smart Thermostat Is Best?

The Nest Thermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite are Google and Ecobee's two entry-level smart thermostats. The Nest model typically retails for $130, but is currently . The Ecobee3 Lite costs $150, but is often available for . It's also available on Ecobee's site for $120. Despite their similar price tags, these two models vary in terms of design and features. We'll compare the two side-by-side so you can decide if one of these smart thermostats is a good option for your home.

Which one is right for you?

If you want the option of a remote temperature and occupancy sensor -- or the ability to use Siri voice commands, the Ecobee3 Lite is the obvious choice. If those features don't matter much to you, it's really a question of platform and design. Do you have other Google or Ecobee devices that you'd like to control using the same app? That might make it easier to pick between the two. Do you prefer the color options available with the Nest Thermostat? Or would you rather have the Ecobee's touch display?

Consider your specific needs and go from there. Both are solid choices if you're searching for a simple smart thermostat at a lower cost than Nest and Ecobee's other offerings.

