Most of US at Risk of Blackouts This Summer, Report Says

People from the Michigan to Texas to California are at risk of losing power throughout the summer, according to a report Wednesday from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation. The Midwest is at "high risk" while other parts of the US are at an "elevated risk" of energy emergencies.

CNET/ Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe

NERC said above-average seasonal temperatures, as well drought conditions, are to blame. Droughts will affect how much energy hydro generators can produce, as well as output from thermal generators that need water to keep them cool.

Drought has been an issue in the Western and Southwestern US since the beginning of 2021. Satellite images of Lake Powell in Arizona show the declining water level there.

"Persistent, extreme drought and its accompanying weather patterns, however, are out-of-the-ordinary and tend to create extra stresses on electricity supply and demand," Mark Olson, NERC's manager of Reliability Assessments, said.

NERC's report also found supply chain issues, an active late-summer wildfire season and ongoing cybersecurity threats are all factors that could affect power grid reliability over the summer.