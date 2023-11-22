Compare Electricity Rates in Maryland

Prices for just about everything have gone through the roof over the past couple of years, and that includes utilities. The average residential electricity bill nationwide increased 5% in 2022 -- and that's after adjusting for inflation.

In Maryland, residents haven't been immune to rising costs from their electric provider or electric supplier, either, even though the average price for electricity in the Baltimore area is slightly below the national average.

But Maryland residents do live in one of a handful of states that have deregulated electricity, meaning they choose their electric provider or electric supplier.

We'll help you find the best electricity rates in your area Advertiser disclosure Advertiser disclosure This advertisement widget will direct you to www.chooseenergy.com . You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget may not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information from this advertisement widget is up to date. It is possible that the offer terms from this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you. Compare Rates with our partner Choose Energy Advertiser disclosure

While the ability to shop for an electric provider may sound like a boon for consumers, there are things that Maryland residents should keep in mind when choosing a supplier.

Shop for electricity in Maryland

The table below shows the current price to compare -- the standard rate available from your utility company -- and the price range of options available through Choose Energy, which is owned by the same parent company as CNET.

We'll help you find the best electricity rates in your area Advertiser disclosure Advertiser disclosure This advertisement widget will direct you to www.chooseenergy.com . You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget may not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information from this advertisement widget is up to date. It is possible that the offer terms from this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you. Compare Rates with our partner Choose Energy Advertiser disclosure

All rates displayed are accurate as of Nov. 21, 2023, for the ZIP codes listed with each utility. CNET staff regularly update these rates but they may have changed since the last update. For the most current rate information in your area, enter your ZIP code at choosenergy.com. These rates only represent the supply charges, not the utility's delivery charges or any taxes.

Electricity rates in Maryland Utility Utility's Price to Compare (cents per kWh) Price to compare valid through Choose Energy price options (cents per kWh) Baltimore Gas & Electric Company (20639) 11.852 May 31, 2024 10.79 - 11.99 Delmarva Power (21015) 11.52 May 31, 2024 10.39 - 12.29 PEPCO (20746) 12.01 May 31, 2024 10.29 - 12.39 Potomac Edison (21701) 9.222 May 31, 2024 8.49 - 10.39

Deregulation in Maryland: What does that mean?

Maryland deregulated its electricity market in 1999, so residents have had the power to choose their electric supplier for nearly a quarter of a century. What that means, according to Tyson Slocum, the director of Public Citizen's Energy Program, is that "Maryland encouraged utilities to break apart their traditional monopoly, where one company owned the generation and distribution, and to separate those functions." Slocum said the result is a separation of the generation and distribution functions -- each owned by separate legal entities -- which should, in theory, benefit the people using the energy services.

"There are some families that have benefited" from deregulation, he said. But others haven't. "For some folks -- low-income, on a fixed-income or perhaps people who live in a small apartment and don't use a lot of electricity -- your saving options are fairly limited," he said.

With that in mind, taking advantage of deregulation in Maryland to save on electricity costs may require some effort in the form of research and shopping around. There are some areas in Maryland, too, that have municipal systems and do not participate in electric competition.

Maryland utility vs electric supplier

A utility is an entity or organization that operates and maintains the overall electric infrastructure, whereas electric suppliers are the companies that deliver it to a home. There are different utilities in different parts of Maryland, and people typically don't have the power to choose their utility. They can choose their electric supplier, though, and the Maryland Public Service Commission maintains a website, MD Electric Choice, to help facilitate your decision-making.

Here are the major utilities in Maryland:

BGE

Choptank

Delmarva

Pepco

Potomac Edison

SMECO

Again: If you're a Maryland resident, you're likely stuck with your utility. You should have a choice, though, when it comes to an electric supplier. There are dozens of suppliers operating in the state, too, so you should have at least a few viable options to select from.

What types of electricity plans are offered in Maryland?

You can subscribe to an electric or energy plan in Maryland, much like you'd sign up for a cell phone plan or cable TV package. Generally, you're able to choose from a handful of different types of plans, although not all plan types may be available to every household. The two most common types of plans are fixed-rate and variable-rate plans.

Fixed-rate plans

Fixed-rate electric plans are more or less what they sound like: Plans with fixed, stable rates that customers pay per kilowatt hour (kWh) through the duration of their contract. Stability is likely the most attractive aspect of these plans, but there's a chance that people could pay more over time than if they opt for a variable-rate contract -- it'll all depend on a number of factors, including overall usage, and the whims of the energy market.

Variable-rate plans

Variable-rate plans do not offer stable rates; instead, what you pay for electricity varies and fluctuates depending on market conditions. For instance, during times of high energy demand, you're likely to see your rate per kilowatt-hour increase, and it'll decrease during times of low demand. There's a chance that these types of plans can save you money, but again, a lot of it depends on usage and overall market trends.

How do you find the best electricity rates in Maryland?

As noted, there are online tools that can help people in Maryland find the best electricity rates in their area. But there are many things to look out for and consider, such as how much electricity you anticipate your household will consume, when you'll consume it, and more. And while a variable-rate plan might look like it could offer better rates, you should also think about how rates will ebb and flow with market demands.

As such, think about your household's needs or requirements before looking at a particular electricity plan and sifting through providers' offers. There are a lot of factors to think about, and experts say that most people will probably find it more difficult than anticipated to find the best rate.

"Before you take the plunge" and sign up for a specific contract, Slocum said, "try to do your research -- don't go with a supplier unless you have a clear understanding of the benefits and risks."

What should you look for when choosing an electricity plan in Maryland?

As Slocum noted, it's best to do as much research as possible when looking at a specific supplier or potential electric plan. There may be things buried in the fine print that may turn you off from one supplier and lead you to look for alternatives.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing an electricity plan in Maryland:

Think long term: Take a look at longer-term electricity rates to get an idea of how they fluctuate. That may help you decide whether a fixed-rate or variable-rate contract is a better option.

Take a look at longer-term electricity rates to get an idea of how they fluctuate. That may help you decide whether a fixed-rate or variable-rate contract is a better option. Watch out for automatic renewals: Laurel Peltier, an energy and environmental journalist and low-income energy advocate, said people should be on the lookout for contracts that automatically renew to the benefit of suppliers. "Be extremely aware of automatic contract renewals that take you from a fixed-rate to a variable rate," she said. "And they don't need to send you a letter."

Laurel Peltier, an energy and environmental journalist and low-income energy advocate, said people should be on the lookout for contracts that automatically renew to the benefit of suppliers. "Be extremely aware of automatic contract renewals that take you from a fixed-rate to a variable rate," she said. "And they don't need to send you a letter." Suppliers on the prowl: Both Peltier and Slocum said suppliers in Maryland make a habit of using sales practices that what could be characterized as "predatory," particularly in low-income neighborhoods. "We've seen a number of predatory practices, improper sales techniques, locking consumers into unwieldy contracts that are not delivering as promised," Slocum said. Peltier said it may not be a good idea to sign a contract from a salesperson outside of big box stores, either -- where some suppliers like to set up shop and sign up new customers.

Ultimately, the experts warn that you should be skeptical and wary of efforts to get them to sign up for a new contract, and advise you to do your due diligence before agreeing to anything. It's also a good idea to check the Maryland Public Service Commission, where you can check for suppliers and notices, and even get help paying utility bills.

How to make the switch in Maryland

Assuming you're not locked into a contract (or are willing to pay any applicable fees to get out of one), you can switch electricity suppliers in Maryland by shopping around for different plans with different suppliers. If you're looking to do so, the process can be fairly simple:

Know what you need: As mentioned, before looking at new potential plans, have an idea of what your electricity needs are, and what type of contract you think will best fit those needs.

As mentioned, before looking at new potential plans, have an idea of what your electricity needs are, and what type of contract you think will best fit those needs. Check applicable terms: If you have a current supplier, take a look at your contract to see if you could be on the hook for fees or notice periods when switching.

If you have a current supplier, take a look at your contract to see if you could be on the hook for fees or notice periods when switching. Shop around: Hit the market and see what plans are available to you -- along with the types of contracts, durations, and rates.

Hit the market and see what plans are available to you -- along with the types of contracts, durations, and rates. Decide, and sign up: Make a decision about your new supplier, and sign the necessary contract. From there, your new supplier will tell your utility that you're switching.

Make a decision about your new supplier, and sign the necessary contract. From there, your new supplier will tell your utility that you're switching. Give it a few days: You should begin to receive service from your new supplier within a few business days.

FAQs

Which supplier has the cheapest electricity rates in Maryland? It's difficult to determine which electric supplier has the cheapest rates in Maryland, as rates will ultimately be determined by geography, market fluctuations, and the type of electric plan you choose. To find the cheapest rate, it may be beneficial to use an online tool, like MD Electric Choice.

What is the best energy plan in Maryland? There's no "best" energy plan in Maryland, as the best plan for one household will differ from one household to the next. To discern what the best plan might be for a particular household, it may be a good idea to figure out how much electricity the household needs, when it needs it, and to look at available plans available in your particular area.