Look at This Adorable Little Power Station I Saw at CES

There are so many power stations at CES 2024. Some are so big that they push the limits of the term portable power station. Some are bigger than I am. And then there's Jackery's Explorer 100, which I wanted to put in my pocket and take home with me. And it only costs $149.

The Explorer 100 weighs a little over two pounds and is really easy to carry in one hand. As the name implies, it packs a hair under 100 watt-hours of storage capacity. In terms of ports, you've got one USB-A output port and two USB-C input/output ports. Jackery says the lithium iron phosphate battery will last 2,000 cycles.

The question is: What is it good for?

Jackery said you should be able to take this power station on a plane as it's just barely under the 100-Wh restriction, although I'd imagine you might draw a little attention from TSA. That could give you an extra charge or so on your laptop as you watch movies on a long flight.

This little power station could be great if you're going camping and just need to charge up your phone and other portable gadgets, although without an outlet more powerful than a USB port you likely won't be able to run bigger appliances.

The Explorer 100 can also be charged using portable solar panels, creating a full-on mini solar generator. The company plans to start selling it in combination with 40-watt solar panels soon. With a 40W panel, it'll charge in about five and a half hours, the company said. With a 100W panel, it'll take about two hours.

There are bigger portable power stations, of course. And there are power banks that take up less space but still pack enough power to charge your phone a couple of times.

