How to Go Solar as a Renter

While the number of residential solar installations continue to break records, many people can't put solar panels on their roofs. Solar panels might cost too much or their roof might be too shaded. For a little over one-third of American households (about 44.2 million of the total 122.8 million), the simple reason is that they rent.

While renters have far less leeway to make major decisions for the houses they occupy, they're not entirely cut off from adopting solar, even if it's not likely to be a full array of solar panels on the roof (though don't give up hope entirely). There are plenty of ways to incorporate solar, from the large and less likely to the small and easy. In a time when many costs are increasing, reexamining where your electricity comes from could save you money around the house.

Lobby your landlord

While it might seem impossible to convince a landlord to put thousands of dollars of improvement into the house you live in, it's worth a shot. And the proposal might not be as outlandish as it first sounds, especially if you rent a single family home.

Solar panels' appeal for many who decide to buy them is long-term savings. If your landlord pays utilities as part of your rental agreement, the savings could be enough to convince them. If the tenant is on the hook for paying the electric bill, a more persuasive argument might be increased property values. Research in 2019 by the real estate website Zillow found that solar panels boosted the resale value of a home 4.1% in the United States. In New York City homes with solar sold for 5.4% more, the highest premium in the country.

Whatever your tactic, you'll want to go in prepared. Make sure you know key facts like how much electricity costs over a month and year, whether net metering is available and how much solar panels are likely to cost. A few success stories online highlight the way creative solutions like cost sharing and rent negotiations can help convince a landlord.

Subscribe to community solar

In much of America, you can only buy electricity from one option: your utility. But in a growing number of states consumers have a choice thanks to community solar.

Community solar allows people to subscribe to a portion of a solar array and receive credits for the electricity their portion generates. A community solar subscriber will often see credits on their utility bill, bringing down overall electricity costs. They'll also receive the solar renewable energy certificates (SRECs) for that electricity, which represent and give them sole claim to its environmental benefits.

As of the end of 2021, 39 states had community solar projects, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reported, though not all of those projects are created equally. Of those states, 22 have legislation supporting community solar, which typically makes it more competitive. In these states, community solar subscriptions can be cheaper than buying electricity only from a utility. In states without supporting legislation, solar subscriptions can cost a premium. Some utilities might have an option to purchase green power directly from them.

Purchase renewable energy certificates

If community solar is unavailable, you can buy SRECs. There's some debate about the environmental value of buying SRECs voluntarily. In states where utilities and others are required to get a certain amount of electricity from solar, mandated purchases of SRECs have helped make solar projects profitable and expand the solar industry.

RuslanDashinsky/Getty Images

While purchasing SRECs for personal electricity use may not have a profound impact on the energy market, you will be able to say that you used solar electricity, as long as you don't resell them.

Take smaller solar steps

There are plenty of products that allow you to go solar in smaller ways.

If your goal is to lower your dependence on dirty energy, think about efficiency. Seal your windows, turn off lights, lower your water heater temperature or shift your thermostat's temperature or location.

Expand your definition of solar power

Just like there's nothing in the rules that says a dog can't play basketball, there's nothing that says you can't redefine solar power for your own personal use.

Do you have a south-facing window that lets in warming sunlight on cold days? Say some of your heating is solar powered (and be sure to open the blinds when the sun is out). Did you grow a tomato on your deck? Call it a solar-grown tomato. Hang a clothesline and dry your clothes using the power of the sun.

While the above examples stray pretty far from the standard definition of solar power, they show that incorporating solar power isn't an impossibility for a renter, even if a landlord doesn't install rooftop solar when asked.