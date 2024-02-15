How a Home Generator Can Get You Through a Power Outage

When a power outage hits, getting left in the dark is just one of the concerns. An extended blackout is an inconvenience, but being without air conditioning, heating or necessary medical equipment is not just uncomfortable. It can be life-threatening.

You can avoid getting cut off when the grid goes down with a home generator, your own personal backup power source. Some are portable and some are more permanent; some operate with gas and others with solar; but all of them are capable of providing a temporary source of electricity when an outage would otherwise leave you without access.

Extreme weather conditions are becoming more common, the result of human-caused climate change. Those events, combined with aging infrastructure, means the risk of losing power is only growing. Having a home generator is one way to protect yourself and your family in case of disaster.

How a home generator can help in an emergency

You might not realize just how reliant on electricity you are until it's gone. Sure, it's annoying when the lights go out, but think about everything else that is plugged into your walls that suddenly won't work: your Wi-Fi, your refrigerator and freezer, your lights and your home appliances, to name a few. The biggest benefit to having a home generator is avoiding all those little disasters that can snowball into a full-blown crisis, depending on how long you are left without power.

A generator can also prevent you from being exposed to life-threatening scenarios. Look no further than the winter storm that hit Texas in 2021 that left millions without power and tragically cost some people their lives as the cold set in and heat wasn't available. Similarly disastrous situations can follow extreme heat. As one recent study warned, power outages during a heat wave could lead to thousands of excess deaths if air conditioners shut down.

Having a home generator means that, at least for a little while, you will be able to maintain your home's essential systems even while the grid is down.

How long can a home generator power my home?

Most power outages do not last long. According to the United States Energy Information Administration, the average household experiences about seven hours of electricity interruptions per year. But natural disasters and other unexpected conditions can lead to unpredictability that can result in significantly longer outages. The winter storm that hit Texas in 2021 left people without power for three and a half days.

How long a generator can stand in for access to the grid will depend on a number of factors. The first is the capacity of the generator that you are using. A small or portable generator is typically only designed to provide about 5 kilowatt hours (kWh) of power. The average American household uses about 30 kWh per day, so these smaller generators are not going to provide power throughout the entire home. Rather, it may be enough to keep the lights on in a single room. Larger generators, including whole-home generators, typically have the capacity to provide power to the entire home.

Fuel and its availability will also determine how long your generator lasts. Smaller generators are typically powered by gasoline or propane. They can run for several hours on a full tank, but will need refueling.

Whole-home generators are more commonly powered by natural gas, which is typically provided via a utility company. These generators can operate for days on end as long as the fuel source remains available.

A generator alternative that's increasing in popularity is a home backup battery. Connected solar panels can power your house and recharge your battery during the day. Depending on the size of your solar system and battery, you may need to be careful about how much electricity you use.

Should I buy an emergency backup generator?

The decision to purchase a backup generator is effectively a calculation of risk. You should consider your specific situation, the potential harm that might occur if you are without power for an extended period of time, and who might be affected. If you are a relatively healthy single person living in a mild climate, you might determine that having a backup generator is not worth the up-front cost -- which you can pencil in as costing between $5,000 to $25,000 on average, according to HomeAdvisor.

If you are living with children, elderly people or other populations who may be more vulnerable to some of the challenges of being without electricity, including the potentially life-threatening exposure to extreme weather, then you may view a generator as essential. Likewise, if you are on any medication that needs to be kept at a specific temperature or operating any medical equipment that you cannot be without, keeping the power on may be a necessity.

Safely operating a generator

In an emergency, the last thing you want to do is create another one.

Some generators can produce carbon monoxide, a deadly gas at certain concentrations. Be sure you're familiar with your generator's requirements for safe operation, like keeping it away from windows and not operating it indoors. Before purchasing a generator, consider safety features like an automatic shutoff for when carbon monoxide levels get too high.

Finding the right emergency backup generator

Generators come in a variety of sizes and styles that are worth considering before making your purchase.

Cost

Your budget and what you can afford will determine the type of generator that will work best for you, from the capacity to the fuel source. Whole-home generators can cost tens of thousands of dollars and are basically permanent structures, where smaller generators are portable but for short-term use. Portable generators can be bought for a few hundred dollars.

Don Whaley, founder and former president of Direct Energy, said if cost is a factor, smaller generators "will run refrigerators, lights, televisions, computers, and Wi-Fi routers." Most, he warned, will not run central air or heat. "If consumers opt for smaller units, they will need to make allowances for heating or cooling their homes in extreme weather conditions."

Capacity

If you can live with only powering part of your home or a selection of essential appliances, a generator with a smaller capacity should suffice. If you need to keep your entire home available and powered, a whole-home generator with higher capacity will likely be necessary.

Fuel

An essential factor to consider when selecting a generator is fuel source, both for cost and for access. Natural gas is typically cheaper than gasoline or propane, but may require being connected to a utility service to power it. Gasoline and propane are more accessible but require storage and are more costly and burn less efficiently.

"For consumers living in urban areas where natural gas service to their homes is either available or already existing, a conventional generator is a reliable and generally cost-effective solution," Whaley explained. "For rural settings, however, fuel becomes a key consideration as the most likely gas-based fuel source would be propane that must be delivered and stored." For extended outages, you need to consider how likely it is that you'll have access to the necessary fuel.

Other emergency considerations

Keeping the lights on can make riding out an emergency easier, but there are other things you can do to prepare for emergency situations other than maintaining a generator. Store items like clean water, non-perishable food, flashlights with extra batteries, warm blankets, and additional clothing. You should also maintain a first aid kit and keep emergency communication tools like battery-powered radios available.

FAQs

What size generator do I need for my house in an emergency? The size of the generator that you need for your home will depend on what you need to power. The average home uses about 30 kWh of energy per day. Consider the energy consumption of appliances that you consider essential and determine the capacity you need to power those appliances and systems for an extended period.