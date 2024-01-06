Georgia Solar Panel Incentives: Solar Loans, Efficiency Rebates

Atlanta is one of the sunniest major cities in the country. And that's good news for residents of the Georgia population center who want to install solar panels.

With an average of 110 sunny days a year in the state, many homeowners could save money by throwing panels on their roof, and decreasing their reliance on the electric grid. But Georgia is not the most generous state when it comes to incentivizing solar installations.

There are no major statewide programs to reduce the cost of solar in Georgia, but residents can still access local rebates and special loans that make solar panels a bit more affordable. And other rebates for energy efficiency improvements could pair well with a solar system.

Here's a guide to solar incentives available in the state of Georgia.

Comparing Georgia solar panel incentives

Incentive Description Eligibility Estimated value Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency Program Free home energy improvements from Georgia Power Georgia Power customers whose household income is 200% or less of the 2023 US Federal Poverty Guidelines Free energy efficiency upgrades and ongoing energy savings Home Energy Improvement Program Rebates for home energy upgrades like insulation or heat pumps Georgia Power customers (specific eligibility varies by project) From $25 to $1,100; depending on the project HomePlus Loan Low interest loan to fund home energy and solar projects Varies by utility company and specific project Hundreds to thousands of dollars saved on loan interest Net metering Payment for excess energy generated by solar and sent back to the grid Varies by utility company Savings on monthly electric bills

Georgia state solar tax credits, exemptions and loan programs

Unlike many states that give residents money or tax credits to offset the cost of solar, Georgia does not have any statewide incentive programs of this type. It's best to look to programs run by local communities or utility companies for financial help.

Local energy efficiency incentives in Georgia

While there are not many local incentives for solar panels themselves, utility company Georgia Power does offer rebates for many home energy improvements you might want to make alongside solar.

Georgia Power's Energy Assistance for Savings & Efficiency (EASE) program can get you free energy upgrades if your household income is 200% or less of the 2023 US Federal Poverty Guidelines. The program covers energy efficiency projects such as:

Attic insulation

Air sealing of gaps, cracks and leaks

LED light bulbs

Smart Wi-Fi thermostats

Heating and air system service

Another Georgia Power offering, the Home Energy Improvement Program, can help you fund home energy improvements. The rebate amounts vary per project, and they are available for insulation, air sealing, thermostats, heat pumps, water heaters and more.

Local rebates for electric appliances in Georgia

There are a number of other rebate programs offered by Georgia utility companies that can help you afford electric appliances that would make sense to pair with a solar system.

Sawnee EMC gives its customers rebates for projects including insulation, electric water heaters and heat pumps.

Jackson EMC offers rebates for up to $1,400 off a home energy evaluation, and up to $400 off a heat pump.

Walton EMC's rebates include $200 off an electric water heater and $200 off an electric heat pump.

Diverse Power offers up to $200 off a heat pump, or $75 off an electric water heater.

And it's not just the utility companies offering these rebates. The city of Marietta has a $150 heat pump rebate, as well as a $250 electric water heater rebate.

Special loans for solar in Georgia

Residents of Georgia can benefit from a HomePlus Loan, offered by the Energy Financial Credit Union.

These loans can be accessed through utility companies Jackson EMC, Central Georgia EMC and Walton EMC, but they're administered by Energy Financial. They can be used to fund home energy projects including solar, but also heat pumps, water heaters and insulation.

Georgia net metering rules for solar energy

Net metering allows you to sell extra solar energy you don't use back to the grid, and get compensated with bill credits.

The specifics of net metering vary by utility. For Georgia Power, solar customers can sign up for a net metering program, called RNR-Instantaneous Netting. Their excess energy is summed up monthly, and credited toward customer bills at a "Solar Avoided Cost Rate," plus 4 cents per kWh. This program does have a cap of 0.2% of the company's "annual peak demand in the previous year."

If you're not a Georgia Power customer, here are links to the net metering rules for other utility companies in the state.

Community solar projects in Georgia

Residents of the Peach State who can't put solar on their own roof can still buy solar power.

Community solar projects -- essentially large solar farms -- allow utility customers to subscribe to a piece of the output of the solar energy, and in return potentially receive lower electricity bills. It's also a way for customers to support large solar projects in their local area.

Customers of Georgia Power can sign up directly for community solar output by enrolling online. It costs $24.00 per 1 kilowatt block per month to sign up. The utility's website says, "You should expect that the Community Solar charge to participate in the program may exceed any bill credits received from solar production."