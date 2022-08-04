Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced vs. Nest Thermostat: Is Ecobee or Nest the Best?

If you're in the market for an app-enabled thermostat, chances are you've heard of Ecobee and Nest. Both brands offer a few different smart thermostats, ranging from premium models to slightly more affordable options. Here we're taking a look at Ecobee's midrange thermostat, the $190 Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and Google's "entry-level" (but still quite pricey) $130 Nest Thermostat, which is currently on sale for $98.

Is Ecobee's model worth the extra bucks? Let's find out.

Nest Google's Nest Thermostat typically retails for $130, but is currently discounted to $98. Compared to that lower price, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced needs to offer a lot to justify its $190 price. The Nest Thermostat supports Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, but it doesn't work with Siri voice commands (yet). Instead of having the option to use the Nest Thermostat with either the legacy Nest app or the Google Home app, this is the first Nest thermostat that only works via the Google Home app. It has the same rounded design as its flagship thermostat, the Nest Learning Thermostat and is available in four colors with an optional trim plate (sold separately). The Nest Thermostat is not compatible with the remote Nest Temperature Sensor. Read our Nest Thermostat (2020) review.

Ecobee or Nest?

A couple of defining features separate the Ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced and the Nest Thermostat. The Enhanced has a built-in sensor to track occupancy, as well as the option to buy separate remote temperature and occupancy sensors. It also works with Siri voice commands. The Nest Thermostat, on the other hand, is a bit more basic. It doesn't have a built-in sensor -- or the option to expand its occupancy -- and temperature-sensing range with a remote sensor (those sensor options are only available with the Nest Learning Thermostat and the Nest Thermostat E).

If you want those occupancy-sensing features and the ability to adjust your thermostat with a Siri voice command, the Ecobee model makes more sense. However, if you want a more pared-down thermostat with some smart features but no Siri or remote sensor compatibility, Nest's Thermostat is more than enough.

