Cyber Week sale: 20% off solar panels at Goal Zero

Cyber Monday may be over, but the savings continue at Goal Zero.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone for this year, there is still time to get some great deals for the holidays. Many Black Friday sales have been extended, and Goal Zero is one of the retailers offering continued savings through Cyber Week. Right now you can get 20% off select solar panels from their collection, from small portable solar chargers to large portable solar panels. With their solar tech you can power phones, tablets, powerbanks and more. 

Ranger 300 Briefcase

Their sale officially began on Black Friday, but it continues through Dec. 16, which gives you a bit more time to grab your gear at a great price. Whether shopping sustainably for your friends and family, or treating yourself, if you've been interested in solar technology, now is a great time to invest in one of their portable options. 

Additionally, in the spirit of Giving Tuesday. Goal Zero has pledged that for every Crush Light purchased now through Dec. 6, they will donate a Crush Light to Big City Mountaineers.