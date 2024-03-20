Compare Business and Commercial Electricity Rates in Texas

The old cliche that "everything is bigger in Texas" seems to apply to energy choices too.

Texas is deregulated, meaning most residents there have choice in energy providers -- more than 130 different retail electric companies to be exact, according to the Public Utilities Commission of Texas.

The Texas energy choice market is unique but complicated. Some experts say it brings strong competition, lower prices and a wide variety of plans and unique billing options. Others believe Texas is "deregulation on steroids" -- meaning too many options and consumers can be inundated by choices leading to paying more for electricity.

"The complaints are usually about the clunkiness, the complexity, the sheer amount of choices," said Michael Kraten, director of accounting program initiatives at University of Houston's C.T. Bauer College of Business. "It's the same people who complain when they walk into a cookie aisle in a store. They say, 'I just want a package of Oreos,' and they find five dozen different options and no clear way to compare between them. It's a valid complaint. Yet, there is a valid reason for why the options are there."

While both arguments may be true, if you live in Texas or run a business there, the fact is, you have no choice but to make a choice in energy providers.

Comparing business and residential electric rate in Texas

In a deregulated energy market, consumers can choose who provides the energy that powers their homes or businesses. While you're still locked into a utility in deregulated markets, theoretically the amount of energy providers competing for your business could lead to getting a better deal, although consumers must do their homework or risk paying more, as mentioned above.

According to the latest available data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average Texas commercial electricity rate is 8.85 cents per kilowatt-hour, lower than the national average of 12.39 cents per kWh. In comparison, the average Texas residential electricity rate is 14.58 cents per kWh, also lower than the national average of 15.73 cents per kWh.

The reasons why Texans enjoy lower rates is clear: Unlike in many states that aonly llow a single utility to sell energy, the Lone Star State sees energy businesses competing for consumers. That means savings for consumers. Of course, it also means bad actors who may take advantage of consumers who don't read the fine print. As businesses typically consume more power than homeowners, savvy business owners and executives could use their leverage to work out better deals.

The average Texas commercial electricity rate has been consistently lower than residential rate for the last 20 years. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Factors impacting business electricity rates in Texas

The two biggest differences with commercial energy rates versus home energy rates are the cost and enrollment process.

Shopping for a home electricity plan is fairly self-sufficient. In Texas, that means logging onto a comparison site like PowerToChoose or SaveOnEnergy, entering your ZIP code, then choosing between the options available in your area based on rate, type of plan, type of energy (such as renewables) and other factors. Then enrolling online or by phone.

The higher energy consumption for a business is why rates are cheaper -- and also complicates the enrollment process. "The issue is not just the gross amount or absolute amount of power, but also when you need it, and what structure of price you've agreed to," Kraten said. "Those are all factors that are related to supply and demand that also affect what you would pay."

These are the factors that influence the cost and type plan you choose for a business or commercial property.

Type of business

There's a big difference between a factory with electricity-run machinery versus a professional services office with most of its electricity coming from computers and lighting. The latter uses less energy, whereas the former, depending on its size, consumption and load factor could negotiate a deal for better rate and terms due its higher consumption.

Consumption

Most businesses will use more energy than a home. Typically, the more energy predicted to be used, the more negotiating power you may have to get a cheaper rate per kilowatt hour. "If you're running a business, you take certain responsibilities on your shoulders to a greater extent," Kraten said. "As is the case with most other purchases that such businesses make, they have enough market clout that they can strike the round deal."

Load factor

When a business enrolls in an energy program, it will be bucketed into three categories: high, medium or low load factor. Each category describes how much demand your business is expected to pull from the grid and will also influence your overall costs in two ways:

High, medium or low load factor is how power companies plan how much energy it will need and when. The higher the load factor, the lower the demand, and therefore a cheaper price per kilowatt-hour. Load factor will affect how much a business will pay in demand charges which are separate from the rates per kilowatt-hour itself. A higher load factor, for example, means lower demand and will yield lower demand charges -- a tariff placed by a utility or ERCOT and is classified by its forecasted demand.

High load factor: A business that uses energy efficiently, and in a predictable and consistent flow. An example of a high load factor-low demand is a grocery store or a school with long predictable hours of operation. This business type tends to get the cheaper energy rate and lower demand fees.

Medium load factor: A business that has inconsistent demand where there are periods of high and low usage. Retail stores and health care offices may be medium factor and medium demand since they don't use a ton of electricity to operate.

Low load factor: Uses power in high doses over short periods of time inconsistency. This type of load factor required high demand from a grid due to its unpredictability. Small businesses such as restaurants and houses of worship tend to be classified with low load factor and high demand since hours of operation are periodic and not consistent. Small businesses with low load factors tend to pay more in demand charges.

Location

This is an important factor across the country, but even more so in Texas, which is "so large and diverse, that it's a microcosm of the country," Kraten said. Each region of Texas serves different business interests, such as energy in Houston, agriculture in Dallas or technology in Austin. Therefore, Kraten said, energy providers in each region will go lengths to accommodate certain types of businesses.

Each regional distribution utility will come with its own taxes, demand fees and delivery costs as well. For example, your commercial rate for the supply of energy may be one price, but the overall costs of your energy may vary if your business is located in the Oncor versus Centerpoint utility service areas.

Length of contract

Typically, the shorter the contract, the cheaper the rates. Longer contracts usually come with higher rates. Kraten said market factors cause electric companies to make long-term assumptions and calculate those risks in the rate itself. Consumers will pay more for the longer commitment to a certain rate price in a "catastrophically uncertain world," Kraten said.

Market factors

The overall US or global economy can influence energy rates. The Russian war on Ukraine, for example, shifted oil and natural gas prices, which in turn has global implications on energy costs. Less obvious factors like the energy intensive crypto mining where it's surprising energy demand may be driving up energy costs.

Government regulations

A state government entity could influence the overall cost of electricity if it raises or lowers utility fees and state tariffs. For example, the TDU fee -- the cost to deliver the electricity -- is regulated by the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Types of electricity plans for business in Texas

Fixed-rate plan

These types of plans offer energy consumers some predictability. The price per kilowatt-hour is known in advance and remains mostly flat over the course of a contract. For businesses that need energy throughout the day and expect consistent bills, fixed-rate plans are worth considering.

Variable rate plan

For business owners who want to go with the flow, variable rate plans come with no contract commitment and charge based on market conditions. These rates fluctuate -- typically monthly -- based on seasonal market shifts. Electricity may be more expensive in the summer and winter when demand is higher while businesses and homes are using heating and cooling. And conversely, rates tend to be cheaper in the fall and spring when less strain and demand takes place.

Renewable energy plans

Texas is a big player in the renewable energy space. A business could choose a "green" plan where some or all of the electricity comes from solar, wind or hydro power.

Businesses could opt into a REC program (renewable energy certificates) to showcase its green initiative.

Time-of-use plans

Similar to variable rate plans, time-of-use plans mean that energy prices change depending on the time of day. Energy could be more expensive in the daytime when demand is high, fall during lunchtime, rise again then lower at night when demand shrinks. If your business can adjust the time it uses energy, it could lead to savings.

Demand response programs

Under demand response programs, energy providers will use financial incentives to encourage the shifting of electricity usage based away from peak demand hours. If a business elects to participate in a demand response program, it may be financially compensated for a high demand period or during a conservation event.

Indexed rate plans

These plans can be similar to variable plans, in that energy prices can change. But instead of prices being based on demand, indexed rate plans are connected to a commodity index. Indexed rate plans are complicated and time consuming. Be sure to understand the math equations at work before signing up for these plans.

How to find the best electricity rate for your business

If you want to get the best electric rate for your business, the first step is understanding how you use electricity. Break down your past year's energy usage by pouring over your bills and see what times of day you need electricity the most. Create a 12-month historical lookback and a 12-month prediction looking forward. With this information in hand, a commercial energy consultant can guide you into a plan that best suits your business consumption profile.

Ask for multiple quotes with differing contract lengths from a few different providers. Ask for quotes in writing so you can see if others will price match.

FAQs

Why are electric rates for business lower than residential rates? Electric rates are lower for businesses than residences because the commercial properties typically use more electricity, have differing load factors and demand profiles. When you buy in bulk, the price per unit typically drops. But you could pay more in demand charges if your usage is inconsistent.