Blackouts Could Be Coming to Your State. Here's How to Prepare

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

A higher than normal risk of blackouts this year is in the forecast for much of North America, from the Midwest to the West Coast and north to Saskatchewan. That's thanks to warmer than normal temperatures driving up energy demand and lower-than-normal precipitation driving down hydroelectricity supply, the North American Electric Reliability Corporation reported. When demand and supply aren't balanced, blackouts can occur.

Reducing demand or increasing supply can help avoid these blackouts, and you can try to do both at home. If blackouts do occur, a generator, portable power station or solar panels with the right equipment can power your home. Even without back up power, you can take a few steps to ease the pain and inconvenience of a power outage while keeping yourself safe.

Preparing to save summertime energy can pay off too. Save energy by cooking differently, taking advantage of all that daylight and setting your thermostat to the right temperature. Learn how your phone can help in other summertime disasters, too.

Where are blackouts most likely to happen this summer?

The potential for blackouts isn't evenly spread, NERC reported. In a May report, the nonprofit identified two risk levels for blackouts -- elevated and high -- for the regional organizations responsible for operating the grid. An elevated risk means there's a chance that demand could exceed supply during periods of higher-than-normal demand. NERC identified an elevated risk of blackouts for the western North America, from Washington south to northern Baja California, east to Texas and north to include most of North and South Dakota. Saskatchewan has an elevated risk, too.

CNET/Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe

One of these regions -- the Midcontinent Independent System Operator -- has a high risk, which means there's a chance that demand could exceed supply during normal peak conditions, such as a hot afternoon when a lot of air conditioners are running. MISO covers parts of the Dakotas, Kentucky, Missouri, Montana and Texas. It also covers most of Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana and Michigan. And it includes all of Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

While many of the reasons for this potential energy crunch have to do with weather and infrastructure, another is rising demand. (The report doesn't mention climate change. It does cite extreme weather, wildfires and higher than normal temperatures, however, all of which climate change affects.) NERC said that peak power demand is projected to go up 1.7% from last year. People in the region can directly affect demand, and it's not uncommon for utilities and regulators to ask residents to curb their electricity usage. A few ways to save electricity and money are unplugging appliances, adjusting your thermostat and weatherstripping your windows.

Read more: How to Save Money Around Your Home: 27 Simple Tips

If blackouts do occur in your area this summer, there are a few things you can do beforehand to prepare.

Why prepare for a blackout?

Blackouts are disruptive, plain and simple. Those disruptions could range from something as minor as an interrupted TV show to as life-threatening as a temperature-sensitive medicine going bad.

Most people grew up doing fire drills in school. Earthquake drills are expected on the West Coast. Tornado drills throughout the Midwest and South are regular occurrences. While blackouts pose less of an immediate danger, you can take a few steps to make sure you're as safe as can be.

How to prepare for a blackout: A checklist

The Department of Energy recently published a list of some things to have on hand for blackout preparation. That list is below, with a few additions.

Flashlights and batteries

Candles and matches: Candles don't run out of battery and matches are a reliable fire starter. Take extra caution with open flames, don't leave them unattended and don't use them if there's a risk of a gas leak.

Alternative lighting: Getting a solar lantern that can recharge without plugging in

Your utility's emergency number: If you smell a gas leak, you don't want to be reliant on Wi-Fi to pull up your utility's emergency number. Write it down somewhere.

Backup generator: Generators can be big purchases to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Ice packs and a cooler: If you have medicine that needs to stay cold, make sure you have some ice packs and a cooler ready. Then, only open it when you need it. Each time it's opened, cold air escapes and reduces the time the interior will stay cold. The same goes for your fridge and freezer.

Water: If you get water from a well, you'll need to keep water on hand. The DOE suggests one gallon a day per person.

Food: Keep some food that's nonperishable and doesn't require cooking. Canned goods would work well here.

First aid kit: You can stock your own first aid kit or buy one from the Red Cross.

Disaster plan: Decide beforehand where you and your family will meet if your home isn't an option and communication isn't possible.

Locations of cooling stations: Cities often have cooling stations in the summer (or warming stations in the winter). If your air conditioning is out, make sure you know places you can head if it gets dangerously hot.

What to do after a blackout

After the power comes back, the hard part is over, but you'll need to dispose of any spoiled food or medicine. With food, it's best to err on the side of caution. Throw things away if they've been unrefrigerated (above 40 degrees) for two or more hours, the Department of Homeland Security says. (The department runs the website Ready.gov with tips to prepare for almost any kind of disaster.) With medicines, it's best to consult with your doctor.

A blackout is bound to bring some sort of inconvenience, but managing that inconvenience and staying safe is possible with just a bit of preparation.