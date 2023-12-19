Best Solar Panel Installation Companies on Long Island

If you live on Long Island, New York, now may be a good time to go solar.

Between Long Island's relatively large number of sunny days and New York state's solar-friendly policies, shifting to solar energy is certainly worth considering. In fact, CNET named New York state one of the best US states for solar incentives. However, you'll want to contemplate several factors before making the decision.

Solar energy usage has soared throughout the whole state of New York, with Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announcing that more than 2 gigawatts of solar energy have been added to the community grid, enough to power almost 400,000 homes. This is one component in a wider Empire State goal of having carbon-free energy by 2040.

Can solar panels save you money? Interested in understanding the impact solar can have on your home? Enter some basic information below, and we’ll instantly provide a free estimate of your energy savings.

Overall, New York state ranks eighth nationwide in terms of solar energy usage, with just over 870,000 homes powered by solar energy and nearly 5% of the state's electricity powered by solar energy, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Specifically on Long Island, with a population of roughly 8 million people, customers are taking advantage of around 200 sunny days a year and looking to get away from high electricity bills.

"The first advantage and benefit is that in most cases you save money," said Shyam Mehta, the assistant director of distributed energy resources at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. "That is probably more true on Long Island than any other portion of the state given how sunny it is and given how high the price of electricity is, probably only second to the New York City region."

The primary benefit of "going solar" for a homeowner is economic, i.e. reducing their electric bill, Mehta explained. He said this is achieved by two means: one, any solar energy that is generated by the system and consumed by the homeowner goes towards reducing the electricity demand. In addition, any excess electricity generated by the system that is not consumed by the homeowner goes to the grid and credited to the homeowner on their bill, via net metering, and thus further offsetting their bill to the point of potentially zeroing the bill out.

"That mechanism itself is a powerful economic incentive for going solar," Mehta said. "You go solar, you save money."

Best national solar panel companies on Long Island

Palmetto Solar Best customer service Read full review Solar panels are typically low maintenance equipment, but they're also unfamiliar. If you want to reap the benefits of solar but will have a bit more peace of mind if someone else is making sure it's working, Palmetto might be a good fit for you. Just remember to add the cost of Palmetto's monitoring service in to your payback period calculations. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 6 / 10

Service 10 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Options for after-installation support

Top-of-line equipment

Financing marketplace Cons Some warranties could be stronger

No consistent price match policy Areas served Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia Product details Palmetto Solar has more robust service for after installation than most other companies, though it might cost you a bit. All customers receive third-party monitoring and proactive communication when some part of their solar system malfunctions. Palmetto also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. Palmetto offers quality solar equipment and is one of the few companies that offers Sonnen's batteries. Palmetto's workmanship warranty is 10 years and its weatherization warranty is 5 years. Show more details

SunPower Solar Best solar panels Read full review If you're looking for top-of-the-line solar panels, SunPower is you best choice. But don't write them off if you're looking for a less flashy installation that will get the job done. This year it started installing Qcells panels, which should make an installation from the longest-tenured company on our list more available to more people. Equipment 8 / 10

Warranty 8.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Most efficient panels

Strong warranties Cons No price match

Only installs one battery brand Areas served All 50 states Product details SunPower Solar offers top-of-the-line solar panels and strong warranties. The solar panels SunPower offers have industry leading efficiency marks (22.8%) and a warranty that guarantees at least 92% production after 25 years. It earns an A-plus rating from the Better Business Bureau. SunPower now installs batteries in four sizes, all of which come with strong warranties. SunPower's solar panels might be a bit more expensive than others (though accurate pricing industry wide is hard to come by). The company has said it plans to continue rolling out more accessible solar solutions and started installing solar panels from Qcells this year. Show more details

Freedom Forever Best for cash customers Read full review Include Freedom Forever in your search if you want the backing of a national company that installs a wide variety of the most popular solar equipment available. Freedom Forever also extends a couple of products that take some of the pain and risk out of going solar, like a production guarantee and an escrow option with cash purchases. Online reviews say customer satisfaction has been low of late, though the company says that's changing. Equipment 9.3 / 10

Warranty 7 / 10

Service 5 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Production guarantee

Price match guarantee

Cash escrow option Cons Customer service concerns

Some warranties are longer elsewhere Areas served Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., Wisconsin, Product details Freedom Forever, one of the largest American solar installers, installs some of the most popular residential equipment. It offers a production guarantee and an uncommon cash escrow option is a welcome step toward a less stressful process. Freedom Forever has had customer service issues, with complaints of paying for a nonfunctional system while dealing with poor communication and long waits. Some recent customers have had flawless experiences, but those reviews appear alongside many more negative ones. The company says things have turned around after a bad stretch, but it’s worth monitoring. Show more details

Tesla Solar Most affordable Read full review Tesla's solar branch seems to be the least loved of Elon Musk's ventures. Even Tesla's Solar Roof seems to get more love. If price is the thing you won't budge on, consider Tesla. By all accounts, Tesla installs quality panels and makes the closest thing there is to a household name in solar storage: the Powerwall. Where you might miss out is customer service. Discussion online seems to suggest Tesla's service is a bit of a gamble. Equipment 7.3 / 10

Warranty 6.5 / 10

Service 8 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros Low prices and a price-match guarantee

Quality equipment

Lower-profile panels Cons Anecdotally, customer service can be poor

Fewer equipment options Areas served All 50 states Product details Solar panels from Tesla are likely to be the cheapest option where they are available. You can save thousands of dollars, without sacrificing on quality of equipment or the warranties that protect it. What you might sacrifice is customer service. From delays to price changes, to slow responses, to system malfunctions, social media reports of negative experiences aren't hard to find, including some who regret their choice. This is true of all solar companies, but the quantity of reports concerning Tesla is concerning. Show more details

Momentum Solar All in-house installers Read full review Momentum installs in 11 states without using subcontractors. While using in-house installers doesn't guarantee a better experience, it does suggest you're likely to get a more uniform experience from them. The fact that Momentum backs its installations with a 25-year workmanship warranty hints at a strong belief in their crews' ability. If Momentum is part of your search, consider the warranties against leaks that other companies offer. Momentum's is five years, which can be beat. Equipment 6 / 10

Warranty 7.5 / 10

Service 7 / 10 Start Savings Estimate Pros and Cons Pros 25-year warranty on workmanship and equipment

Doesn't use subcontractors

Long track record in the industry Cons Only offers one brand of panels

5-year roof penetration warranty Areas served Only solar panels: Arizona, Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, Pennsylvania Also installs batteries: California, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Texas Product details Momentum Solar puts Qcells solar panels on roofs in 11 states, and installs Enphase batteries alongside them in five of those. Momentum is one of a few companies that will price match quotes from other companies. It also receives an A-plus from the Better Business Bureau. The company also uses only in-house, Momentum-trained installation teams and backs that work up with a workmanship warranty that lasts 25 years, matching the longest warranty terms in the industry. Show more details

Local solar panel companies on Long Island

Long Island Power Solutions Long Island Power Solutions says it offers potential customers a free solar panel consultation to determine if solar energy is appropriate for a home. The company says if you choose to go forward with installation, its representatives will do a survey of the home and determine the best financing options available. The company website says it offers 24-hour customer support and a 25-year warranty with every solar panel installation. See at Long Island Power Solutions

Venture Solar Power Venture Solar promises customized service leading to a possible conversion to solar in less than two months, a review of financial solar incentives, energy monitoring and a 25-year warranty. See at Venture Solar Power

Cost of solar panels in Long Island

When considering whether to install solar panels, one place to start is with your electricity bills.

New York ranks in the top 10 states with the highest electricity rates. The average electricity rate in New York state was 23 cents per kWh in September 2023, leading to an average monthly bill of $145.40. With electricity bills being what they are, Mehta said there are increasing amounts of solar panels being installed every year.

"The technology is getting cheaper and getting proven out," he said. "People are getting more comfortable with it and they see their neighbors have solar and that gives them comfort to go solar."

Mehta noted it takes about seven to 10 years to pay off the installation costs, depending on what part of the state you live, the extent of your individual solar system and overall energy consumption.

Long Island solar costs

Here's a snapshot of the average costs of a solar panel purchase and how much you can save with the 30% federal tax credit on Long Island using a 5 kilowatt-hour size system.



Source of cost data Median system size (kW) Price per watt Total installed cost Solar savings with 30% federal solar tax credit Average electricity rate (cents per kilowatt hour) Average annual electricity bill (2021) Long Island/New York Find Energy 5 $3.65 $18,250 $5,475 $0.23 $145.40 National Average Find Energy 5 $3.60 $18,073 $5,421 N/A N/A

Long Island solar panel incentives and rebates

Program Description Federal tax credit Up to a 30% tax credit that can be applied to federal taxes. The Inflation Reduction Act extended the 30% tax credit for residential systems installed between Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2033. State tax credit New York residents who install a solar system may be eligible for a state tax credit of 25% for some systems of up to $5,000. State sales tax exemptions New York state exempts sales taxes for the sale and installation of many solar-related services. However, the exemption does not include pool heating or other recreational uses. Storage incentives The Long Island Power Authority offers battery storage incentives for both new and existing homeowners. The incentive is available for the energy storage component of a system. Net metering program With net metering in Long Island, you can send your extra solar generation back to the grid in exchange for credits on your electric bill. According to DSIRE, as of February 2023, PSEG/LIPA, the main utility on Long Island, provides the retail rate for each kilowatt-hour of electricity you send to the grid. Community solar program Great for Long Island renters who can't commit to a solar panel purchase, community solar programs allow you access clean energy by subscribing to a solar project. You then save on energy costs with electric bill discounts. You can learn more about how to subscribe to PSEG Long Island community solar options here.

How to determine which Long Island solar company is best for me

Mehta said residents who choose to go solar need to check references of installation companies. He added you need to talk with people who previously worked with that installer, do some internet research, read reviews and get a request for proposals from at least three separate installers.

"You need to take time and carefully review the proposal including the financing options because the proposal you get may include a loan component or a lease component," Mehta noted.

Installation factors to keep in mind

However, Mehta emphasizes you must do extensive research on whether solar panel installation is appropriate for their home.

"It's completely possible in your particular instance going solar may not make sense," he said. He cites houses that have large amounts of shade or the roof faces south, thus it may not generate solar energy. "You definitely want to take your time before you make that decision."

Some other issues to consider for potential customers may include:

Roof condition and pitch : The angle and pitch of the house's roof will generate enough solar energy for the panel installation to be a worthwhile investment. "Typically, solar panels perform best on south-facing roofs with a slope between 15 and 40 degrees, though other roofs may be suitable too," according to the US Department of Energy. Homeowners should consult with a reputable solar panel installer to determine the feasibility of installation, leading with conversations regarding size, condition and age of the existing roof.

: The angle and pitch of the house's roof will generate enough solar energy for the panel installation to be a worthwhile investment. "Typically, solar panels perform best on south-facing roofs with a slope between 15 and 40 degrees, though other roofs may be suitable too," according to the US Department of Energy. Homeowners should consult with a reputable solar panel installer to determine the feasibility of installation, leading with conversations regarding size, condition and age of the existing roof. Renting vs. owning your home: If you're renting a house and foresee purchasing a home in the not-too-distant future, the costs of installing solar panels may not be worth the investment. A viable alternative may be a community solar program.

If you're renting a house and foresee purchasing a home in the not-too-distant future, the costs of installing solar panels may not be worth the investment. A viable alternative may be a community solar program. Insurance coverage: Solar panels are susceptible to the weather and other outside forces. You should check your homeowner's insurance policy if there would be coverage for the panels upon completion of installation.

Solar panels are susceptible to the weather and other outside forces. You should check your homeowner's insurance policy if there would be coverage for the panels upon completion of installation. Homeowners association regulations: New York is one of 21 states that does not have laws prohibiting HOAs from forbidding solar panel installation. You should check your HOA's regulations to see if solar panels are allowed.

How to pay for solar panels in Long Island

Cash: Installing solar panels can be very expensive and many people may not have that much cash available. However, if you can afford one large payment, that eliminates additional interest or fees.

Solar loan: NYSERDA extends three types of loan options including an on-bill recovery loan, a smart energy loan and a renewable energy tax credit bridge loan. "It really depends on your personal situation," Mehta said. "You want to be aware of all the options."

HELOC or home equity loan: Another type of loan possibility is a home equity loan, or HELOC, that allows you to use the equity in your home as collateral. HELOCs can be used for upgrading a house, but your risk losing your home if you cannot repay the loan.

Lease or power purchase agreement: This is an arrangement between the solar panel installation company and the homeowner where the solar company maintains ownership of the system. With a solar lease you rent the panels from a solar company and receive a discounted bill in return. With power purchase agreements, you can earn a discounted rate per kilowatt hour. In both instances, since you do not own panels, you cannot access any tax incentives.

Personal loan: A personal loan through a reputable financial institution may be a solid option by getting the money up front to finance the solar panel installation and then paying back over time along similar lines to a car loan. Most personal loans are unsecured -- meaning it does not require collateral, such as your home. This can eliminate the risk of losing your house if there are unforeseen financial problems. However, personal loans without collateral often have higher interest rates.

Solar power FAQs

What are the advantages of solar panels? Long Island residents face some of the highest electricity rates throughout the state. Solar panels can lead to some cost savings over time.

How long does it take to pay off solar panels? Seven to 10 years on Long Island, depending on any number of factors, including the extent of the installed system, the specific area on Long Island where you live and the overall energy consumption.

Are solar panels worth it in Long Island? If you live in an area where there's enough solar energy available for a house, it can be a worthwhile investment.