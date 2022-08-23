Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Ecobee3 Lite: Find the Right Affordable Smart Thermostat

The Amazon Smart Thermostat is our favorite overall smart thermostat. It's affordable, easy to install and simple to use in the Alexa app -- or with Alexa voice commands. That said, the Ecobee3 Lite also has a lot to offer. It works with Google Assistant and Siri as well as Alexa, and is compatible with a remote temperature sensor that's sold separately.

Does the pared-down Amazon Smart Thermostat or the more feature-rich (and more expensive) Ecobee3 Lite make the most sense for you? Let's investigate.

Ecobee At $145 for a new Ecobee3 Lite and $120 for a certified refurbished model, this entry-level Ecobee is a bit more of an investment than the Amazon Smart Thermostat. Still, in addition to working with Alexa, the Ecobee3 Lite also supports Google Assistant and Siri voice commands as long as you have a compatible smart speaker or display. It also works with the Ecobee SmartSensor, a remote temperature and occupancy sensor you can buy separately for $100 (for a pack of two sensors). Place a sensor in a room where you want to track the temperature more closely. You can even set that room as the "default" temperature rather than using the temperature sensor built into the thermostat. Read our Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat review.

Amazon Smart Thermostat or Ecobee3 Lite?

Both the Amazon Smart Thermostat and the Ecobee3 Lite are good options if you're searching for a reliable, entry-level smart thermostat. If you want a simple model that works with an app and Alexa, the Amazon model is worth considering. If you're hoping for something that's still relatively affordable, but offers a bit more in terms of features, the Ecobee3 Lite might be a better choice.

If you're still undecided, our list of the best affordable thermostats has more details on both thermostats, as well as our other favorite entry-level models.

