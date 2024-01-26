ADT Solar Exits US Residential Solar Panel Market

ADT was CNET's highest-rated overall solar company. Now we've got a new one.

Rooftop solar panels in Florida at sunrise.
Glen Richard/Getty Images

ADT Solar, CNET's highest-rated national solar-panel installer, is exiting the US residential solar business, the company announced on Wednesday. 

The news follows the company's November announcement that it would close 22 of its 38 branches.

CNET's review of ADT praised its solar operations for weatherization and workmanship warranties that outpaced its competitors. A representative for ADT did not immediately respond to questions about what happens to those warranties, referring to its online statement. ADT Solar was created when ADT bought Sunpro Solar in 2021. It operated in only nine states as of late 2023. ADT is best known for its home security and smart home business.

"The decision to exit solar operations was made after careful deliberation, and we expect this strategic action to drive substantial operational and financial benefits to ADT," ADT CEO Jim DeVries said in a statement.

The US saw a record number of residential solar panel systems installed throughout 2023, but while continued growth is expected, rising costs could hold back record numbers in 2024. But you can take advantage of solar incentives like the federal solar tax credit, and you could save money on energy in the long run. 

With ADT Solar exiting the market, CNET recommends Palmetto Solar as its new top-ranked solar company, praising its customer service and the quality solar panels and solar battery choices it offers. It operates in 26 states. For those in other states, CNET has a curated list of other recommended solar companies, solar panels and solar batteries.

If you want something smaller than a whole-home solar system, check out CNET's picks for the best portable solar panels and solar generators.

Updated Jan. 26, 2024 12:25 p.m. PT

Written by  Gael Cooper
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
CNET logo
