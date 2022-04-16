Darth Vader Luggage Lets You Travel With the Dark Side of the Force for as Low as $82

FUL

The Star Wars franchise has been going strong for nearly 45 years, and from it emerged one of the most recognizable and iconic villains of all time: Darth Vader. Now fans can tote the infamous leader with them wherever they go, starting at just $82.

Kohl's is offering 15% off this officially licensed when you enter promo code YOUR15 at checkout, which will give you the discounted price. Today is the last day you can take advantage of this deal, so snag the savings while you can.

This durable luggage comes in either silver or black and is available in multiple sizes, including carry-on. The case is also dent-proof and comes with 360-degree spinner wheels, so you won't have to use the Force to start rolling.

Other features include an aluminum telescopic pull handle, a sizable polyester-lined main compartment with divisions for easy organizing, a zip wet dry compartment for personal essentials, two mesh zip pockets on the inside, clothing compression straps and retractable top and side carry handles. There's even a 2-inch zipper gusset on the case that allows you to expand it for more space. Grab one for yourself or a fan in your life today.