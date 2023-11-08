Branch Furniture's Early Black Friday Sale Brings Best Pricing of the Year for Chairs, Desks and More

While you're busy shopping the many Black Friday deals to be had, take a minute to assess your workspace. Maybe you've got a great little office chair but your desk is looking sad. Or maybe like many of us, your home office does double duty and you need an upgrade. This early Black Friday deal from Branch Furniture could be your ticket to stop working at the dining room table and get set with a standing desk.

Best known for their stylish office chairs and desks, Branch is offering these deals from now until Dec. 1. You can save 15% on all work-from-home products and 20% on all bundles, plus free shipping. Use the code BFCM at checkout to activate the savings.

Right now, Branch's bestselling Ergonomic Chair -- normally $329 -- is just $279. The stylish Daily Chair dropped down from $249 to $211. With its midcentury modern vibes, the Office Desk is always a great addition to any workspace, and with the BFCM code, the regular price of $495 becomes $420. Nab the Duo Standing Desk for $424 (regularly $499) and your neck will thank you.

Bundle and save 20% with items like the Ergonomic standing bundle. Usually priced at $1,020, the bundle includes the motorized standing desk and Ergonomic chair for $830. Bundle the Daily Chair and Duo Standing Desk and instead of paying $748, you'll pay $604.

Branch also offers an array of office accessories, including monitor arms, desk pads, power strips and cable organizers. These are discounted at 15% with the BFCM code. Get your WFH setup ready to go with some of the lowest prices we've seen on Branch to date.