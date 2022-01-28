Anthropologie sale: Spruce up your home with an extra 40% off all sale items

Photos by Anthropologie/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Anthropologie is clearing out its clearance stock, so everything is now an extra reduced prices. During this sale, all you need to do is simply add the things you want to your cart, and the discount will be applied immediately at checkout. The only catch is that this offer cannot be combined with other offers.

What you'll be able to grab is a variety of products from clothing to throw blankets. Unless you have the money to spend, I'd ignore the furniture because it's still expensive. The clothes are a good choice if you already know Anthropologie sizes and how it will look on you.

What's a safe bet in terms of price and use are shoes and the home section minus the furniture. Shoes are fairly simple to shop for since your feet won't change much and the home decor and appliances are very affordable. Since some items are already are selling out, I'd head over to Anthropologie when you can.