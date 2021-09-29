Grab your next e-book for less than $5 during the big Kindle sale

Amazon

Remember when Amazon made you think of books and not space travel or household robots? What's old is new again because the original online bookstore is having a massive sale on, you guessed it, books! Amazon's Kindle sale kicked off earlier today and allows you one e-book purchase from a massive selection for $5 or less.

The sale includes a whole lot of bestsellers and classics like James Baldwin's and Julia Child's . For chuckles, pick up Seth Rogan's biography for $5 or take yourself on an adventure with .

Amazon's e-book sale has popular reads for as little as $2 or $3 and down as much as 80% from the normal prices. It spans all genres too including , teen and young adult, and many more.

The sale is just for today but all these Kindle books are available to download to your device instantly and then you got 'em for life.