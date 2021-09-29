Amazon event: Everything announced Amazon's Astro home robot Blink's first video doorbell: $50 New World, hottest new MMO Netflix's top 10 shows Squid Game on Netflix
Grab your next e-book for less than $5 during the big Kindle sale

Thousands of titles spanning all genres are down as much as 80% -- today only.

Remember when Amazon made you think of books and not space travel or household robots? What's old is new again because the original online bookstore is having a massive sale on, you guessed it, books! Amazon's Kindle sale kicked off earlier today and allows you one e-book purchase from a massive selection for $5 or less

The sale includes a whole lot of bestsellers and classics like James Baldwin's If Beale Street Could Talk and Julia Child's My Life in France. For chuckles, pick up Seth Rogan's biography Yearbook for $5 or take yourself on an adventure with The Mandalorian Armor

Amazon's e-book sale has popular reads for as little as $2 or $3 and down as much as 80% from the normal prices. It spans all genres too including nonfiction science fiction, teen and young adult, food and cookingand many more.

The sale is just for today but all these Kindle books are available to download to your device instantly and then you got 'em for life.