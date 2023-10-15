X
The Best Christmas Decorations on Amazon in 2023

We scoured Amazon to find the best, most festive Christmas decorations in its darkest reserves. These are the gems.

Lindsey Hunter Lopez
Marlen Cimaglia
Marlen has been a writer and editor for the past 10 years, covering beauty, fashion and commerce. When she's not writing, she's traveling abroad and exploring new cities.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is officially over, and many of the deals have now expired. But the good news is that tons of Christmas decorations are still on sale on Amazon. While it might seem early to get into the Christmas spirit, now is the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season. You'll want to get the best holiday decorations before they sell out or prices go up. 

The only issue is sifting through the pages and pages of stuff on Amazon to find the products that are actually worthy of being on display in your home. But that's where we come in. Check out our top picks for everything festive, from a mini-lighted Christmas tree to a vintage Merry Christmas banner. (You have to see it. You'll want it.) All the decorations you didn't know you needed are right here. So go ahead and treat yourself to that reindeer doormat or plaid pillowcase cover -- Christmas comes but once a year.

Christmas Candy Cane Pathway Lights

Create a Christmas candy land

Candy cane lights are an easy way to turn a standard walkway into a magical winter wonderland. This set of 10 is easy to set up -- just stake them into the ground and plug them in. The final result is a showstopper. Bonus: They add the perfect amount of extra outdoor lighting for nighttime gatherings.

$25 at Amazon
Christmas Cedar Garland

Spruce up door frames with realistic garlands

If you're craving a traditional atmosphere this season (without the dropped needles), focus on decorating your house with these artificial cedar garlands. You can drape this 5.9-foot garland over doorways, wrap it around mirrors or use it as a table runner accent on the dining table. It comes with a set of LED lights, which you can choose to wrap among the pine needles or use them separately.

$40 at Amazon
Certified International Evergreen Christmas Cookie Jar

Stash your holiday cookies in a festive jar

Whether you're famous for your homemade holiday cookies or just want a festive place to store Santa's chocolate chips, this ceramic jar is a must. Standing nearly a foot tall, it's hand-painted and made from sturdy earthenware, ensuring it'll last decades. Plus, at $45, it's currently nearly half off the list price of $78.

$45 at Amazon
National Tree Company pre-lit mini tree

A lot of cheer in one small tree

If you don't have room for a full-size Christmas tree, or you want to add a smaller tree to your home for extra ambiance, this 2-foot mini tree is perfect. It's pre-lit so you can just unpack, fluff up the branches, plug it in and enjoy the glow.

$33 at Amazon
Merry Christmas Banner

Vintage vibe

Add a festive touch to your mantle or doorway with this Merry Christmas banner. We love the vintage vibe and the size of the rustic-looking 5.8-by-5.8-inch cards. They have pre-punched holes and a ribbon, so you'll have to string it together yourself, but it's pretty easy to assemble. And the best part is the price.

$8 at Amazon$16 at Walmart
Knitted stockings, set of 4

Hang a matching set by the chimney with care

These simple, cozy knit stockings make any fireplace (or stairway or anywhere else) more festive. The set of four breaks down to just $5.50 per stocking, and they come in ivory, burgundy, green and khaki. Choose your color combo and your quantity, and place a custom order for your family.

$22 at Amazon
White Icing Gingerbread House

Add a gingerbread house to your mantel

If you're not in the mood to build a gingerbread house this year, then this resin one is the next best thing. It features a stack of provincial homes decorated with "icing" and lit with lights. You can either get this one as your centerpiece, or collect more houses in the same style to create a village.

$82 at Amazon
Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar candle

The scent of Christmas trees sets the holiday mood

The simple act of lighting a fragrant candle can change a home's ambiance. Yankee Candles are beloved for their quality and value -- this large 22-ounce size burns for over 110 hours. The scent's festive blend of balsam, cedar and juniper berry will put a smile on your face. 

$22 at Amazon
Lighted gift boxes, set of 3

A charming trio of glowing gifts

Choose a trio of gold, silver or white gifts to bring the festivities up a notch. These sparkly boxes (the tallest one is 10 inches) provide eye-catching decor inside or out. String lights that are inside the boxes create a cheery glow -- just plug this set in and prepare to be dazzled.

$42 at Amazon
Retro plaid throw pillow cases

Dress up your couch for the season

Pillow covers are an easy way to update your couch for the season. A traditional Buffalo Tartan plaid dons this set of holiday pillow cases, available in sizes from 12x20 inches to 22x22 inches. The durable cotton linen covers have side zippers for easy transitions and cleaning.

$14 at Amazon
Juegoal wooden advent calendar

Start a Christmas countdown tradition

This wooden advent calendar is a charming holiday tradition that you can use year after year. Fill each of the 24 numbered drawers with candy, trinkets or even paper (listing fun winter activities) and watch little ones open each one, counting down the days until Santa's visit. Find more of our recommendations for the best advent calendars here.

$36 at Amazon
Mr. Christmas tabletop climber

Some silly fun with jolly old St. Nick

If you just can't pass up an animatronic Santa, this is your guy. "Mr. Christmas" climbs up and down a 17-inch ladder with his little string of LED lights. Other plush characters are also available: an elf, a reindeer and a gnome. You can also size up to the 42-inch ladder. The whole thing is battery-operated and plays songs to boot.

$37 at Walmart$41 at Amazon
Theodore Magnus Santa sleigh doormat

Dress up your doorway with a seasonal welcome

Who wouldn't want to be greeted by a tiny gingerbread man and little reindeer? This natural mat is made from coconut husk fibers and features a non-slip vinyl backing. There are other holiday-themed designs, too.

$26 at Amazon
Kurt Adler Alpine House with candles

An Old World classic decoration

Light the candles on this charming wooden piece and watch their heat turn the windmill, which turns the carousel. Charming wooden figures rotate around as it spins. Originally a German tradition, carousel pyramids have been a delightful Christmas presence since the 1700s. Four red candles are included in this delicate set.

$65 at Amazon
Forest Wreath Christmas tree skirt

Get a bold new skirt for your tree this year

If you're in the market for a unique, affordable tree skirt, look no further. Woodland animals populate this folksy polyester piece, finished off with tassel and ties. The wintery theme is pretty and the skirt comes in multiple sizes.

$23 at Amazon
National Tree Company pre-lit wreath

Liven up any door with a holiday wreath

This 24-inch pre-lit wreath is a classic piece of holiday decor with a modern lighting element. Pine cones, berry clusters and frosted branches wind among the white lights. The wreath features battery operation (three AA batteries), so no need to fuss with cords, and a timer button keeps the wreath on for 6 hours and off for 18.

$42 at Walmart$43 at Amazon
Kurt Adler candy garland

Deck the halls with candy

Make your home look like a gingerbread house with this faux candy garland from Kurt Adler. The 6-foot glittery strand is lightweight so you can drape it on almost anything. Create an impressive peppermint Christmas tree with multiple strands of garland.

$15 at Amazon$15 at Walmart
Outdoor Christmas Laser Lights

A light show without the work

Create a mesmerizing light show without the hassle of stringing up lights. These laser lights look amazing on bushes, trees or the side of a house. I pointed ours on a giant maple tree in our yard, and the effect was surprisingly realistic. 

$58 at Amazon
Mini Christmas bottle brush trees, set of 30

Create a tiny forest indoors

Thirty mini bottle brush trees in five sizes make adorable additions to mantels and more. Also perfect for crafting, ornaments and table decor, they come in an assortment of light green, dark green and silver. Each tree sits on a wood base so it can stand alone.

$15 at Amazon