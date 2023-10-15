The Best Christmas Decorations on Amazon in 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days shopping event is officially over, and many of the deals have now expired. But the good news is that tons of Christmas decorations are still on sale on Amazon. While it might seem early to get into the Christmas spirit, now is the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season. You'll want to get the best holiday decorations before they sell out or prices go up.

The only issue is sifting through the pages and pages of stuff on Amazon to find the products that are actually worthy of being on display in your home. But that's where we come in. Check out our top picks for everything festive, from a mini-lighted Christmas tree to a vintage Merry Christmas banner. (You have to see it. You'll want it.) All the decorations you didn't know you needed are right here. So go ahead and treat yourself to that reindeer doormat or plaid pillowcase cover -- Christmas comes but once a year.

Amazon Christmas Candy Cane Pathway Lights Create a Christmas candy land Candy cane lights are an easy way to turn a standard walkway into a magical winter wonderland. This set of 10 is easy to set up -- just stake them into the ground and plug them in. The final result is a showstopper. Bonus: They add the perfect amount of extra outdoor lighting for nighttime gatherings. $25 at Amazon

Party Joy Christmas Cedar Garland Spruce up door frames with realistic garlands If you're craving a traditional atmosphere this season (without the dropped needles), focus on decorating your house with these artificial cedar garlands. You can drape this 5.9-foot garland over doorways, wrap it around mirrors or use it as a table runner accent on the dining table. It comes with a set of LED lights, which you can choose to wrap among the pine needles or use them separately. $40 at Amazon

Oriental Cherry Store Merry Christmas Banner Vintage vibe Add a festive touch to your mantle or doorway with this Merry Christmas banner. We love the vintage vibe and the size of the rustic-looking 5.8-by-5.8-inch cards. They have pre-punched holes and a ribbon, so you'll have to string it together yourself, but it's pretty easy to assemble. And the best part is the price. $8 at Amazon$16 at Walmart

Raz Imports White Icing Gingerbread House Add a gingerbread house to your mantel If you're not in the mood to build a gingerbread house this year, then this resin one is the next best thing. It features a stack of provincial homes decorated with "icing" and lit with lights. You can either get this one as your centerpiece, or collect more houses in the same style to create a village. $82 at Amazon

Amazon Lighted gift boxes, set of 3 A charming trio of glowing gifts Choose a trio of gold, silver or white gifts to bring the festivities up a notch. These sparkly boxes (the tallest one is 10 inches) provide eye-catching decor inside or out. String lights that are inside the boxes create a cheery glow -- just plug this set in and prepare to be dazzled. $42 at Amazon

Amazon Retro plaid throw pillow cases Dress up your couch for the season Pillow covers are an easy way to update your couch for the season. A traditional Buffalo Tartan plaid dons this set of holiday pillow cases, available in sizes from 12x20 inches to 22x22 inches. The durable cotton linen covers have side zippers for easy transitions and cleaning. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Kurt Adler Alpine House with candles An Old World classic decoration Light the candles on this charming wooden piece and watch their heat turn the windmill, which turns the carousel. Charming wooden figures rotate around as it spins. Originally a German tradition, carousel pyramids have been a delightful Christmas presence since the 1700s. Four red candles are included in this delicate set. $65 at Amazon