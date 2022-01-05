Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riot and social networks Samsung's QD-OLED TV NASA to blast Amazon Alexa into space Free at-home COVID-19 tests Wordle, explained Your thermostat setting
Adidas men's and women's joggers are up to 44% off right now

You can pretty much live in these sweatpants, and they're on major sale right now.

If you find the right pair of sweatpants, there's almost nothing you can't do in them -- especially these days. Adidas joggers are comfy as heck, sturdy and great for exercising but they're still kind of cool. Like, you could probably pull them off at brunch this weekend. The popular joggers are currently on sale on Woot.com, down to $26 for the men's sweats and $25 for the ladies' trainers. And both ship for free if you're an Amazon Prime member. 

I absolutely own a pair of these and must admit I've only rarely taken them off over the past couple years. They've held together beautifully and just seem to get more comfortable with each passing lounge-filled day. 

The men's fleece joggers with tapered leg are available in four colors (black, white, green and navy) and six sizes from small all the way up to 3XL. The women's high-waist trainers are available in black and navy and range in size from XS up to 2XL.