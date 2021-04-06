3 Amazon home deals you shouldn't miss

As winter recedes into the rear-view, I'm on the lookout for ways to spruce up the old shack. More and better lighting, yard helpers, that kind of thing. Today I found three pretty spectacular deals I'm excited to share.

The usual rules apply: These are available for a limited time and while supplies last. All codes and coupons were tested and working as of this writing.

Lensoul Amazon seller: MQ Electronic Price: $13 with promo code OMJNPNEQ These light strips are a total commodity these days, with roughly 8 million sellers offering roughly the same product at roughly the same price. However, I've yet to see one that's waterproof (meaning suitable for outdoor use) and smart (meaning compatible with apps, Alexa and Google) for a price this low. I have mad love for these. You can loop one around the rear edge of your TV for sweet bias lighting, string one under cupboards for stylish countertop lighting and so on. The app lets you set up timers, control colors and all that good stuff. Crazy-good buy at $13.

Tanbaby Amazon seller: Tanbaby Price: $15 with on-page $15-off coupon These things should be the default lighting for garages, basement storage rooms and the like. They're bright, energy-efficient and "deformable," meaning you can angle each of the three panels to better cast the light where you want it. They're also significantly less fragile than any traditional glass bulb. This is the lowest price I've seen for this particular light from this particular seller; the best deal prior was $25. And it has a staggering 4.8-star rating from nearly 15,000 buyers. Icing on the cake: It's backed by a 3-year warranty.

Tacklife Amazon seller: Tacklife Garden Store Price: $133 with on-page $20-off coupon and promo code 15GOHRAW I'm done dealing with hose hassles. Like, done. This may be on the pricey side for a yard accessory, but it promises to save me endless time and struggle getting my hose where I need it to go and then back again. Tacklife's self-contained unit comes with a 100-foot hose, an 8-pattern sprayer and a mount that lets it turn a full 180 degrees. When you're done, the push of a button winds the hose back into the holder. I haven't tried this yet, but I'm going to. I've had good luck with other Tacklife products, and this has a solid 4.4-star average rating from over 500 buyers.

CDKeys' Easter Sale: Up to 90% off PC and console games

CDKeys

Looking for something new to play? CDKeys apparently didn't get the memo that Easter is over, because there's a -- with some pretty hefty discounts on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch games.

A few highlights:

Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition (PC): $11.19

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PC): $18.19

NBA 2K19 (Xbox): $6.29

1-year PlayStation Plus membership: $27.99

All these deals are for digital codes you'll redeem where appropriate.

