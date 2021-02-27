Where to buy brisket online for St. Patrick's Day and Passover

St Patrick's Day and Passover are just around the corner and that means brisket is about to take center stage. Corned beef is the famous fare of St. Patty's Day celebrations, of course, and any successful recipe starts with a good fatty brisket. Passover is also a very brisket-centric holiday -- ask any bubbe -- and if you're planning to slow-cook a big piece of beef for either, there are options for finding quality brisket online at a fair price.

Certain cuts of meat, brisket included, can be tricky to find in a pinch depending on your local market's inventory or access to a good butcher. With so many places to buy meat online, you'll not only save yourself a trip to the store but ensure that you've got the exact size and grade of brisket you need for your bash. We previously curated a list of the best online meat delivery services and to make things even easier, we've combed through them to pull out the best briskets and roasts for your Passover seder or St. Patrick's Day celebration.

To the best of our knowledge, these delivery services are operating at full capacity, but please check individual services before placing your order to ensure it will arrive in time. Most of these websites have chatbots to help answer questions about inventory and logistics.

Read more: The best meal kit delivery services of 2021

Snake River Farms If you're looking to spoil yourself, Snake River Farms has high-end American Wagyu beef and that includes fatty briskets. Snag a 12-pound Wagyu beef brisket with ultrarich marbling starting at $149. Or go for the gold -- gold-grade brisket that is -- which is just a little pricier but has even more fat marbling and is about as good as brisket gets. About Snake River Farms: SRF specializes in USDA Prime beef and American Wagyu (Kobe-style) beef, known for its rich marbling, tender texture and fantastic flavor. The company touts that all of its cows are raised sustainably and humanely in the Northwest. It also offers heritage-breed Kurobuta Berkshire pork from pigs raised on small family farms in Idaho and the Midwest.

Read more: Wine, beer, alcohol delivery: How to get alcoholic beverages delivered to your door

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow is another meat delivery service and currently has a panoply of beef brisket options. Choose this 3-pound point brisket at $39 per pound for your impending St. Patrick's or Passover meal or go fancy with a 3.5-pound Japanese Wagyu brisket. About Crowd Cow: A marketplace for high-quality craft beef and meats from farms and ranches around the world. Crowd Cow says it only works with smaller farms to ensure higher-quality cuts across the board.

Omaha Steaks One of the original butchers-by-mail, Omaha Steaks has briskets both cooked and uncooked. You can get this 2-pound beef brisket flat for $80 or nab this nearly 3-pound fully cooked brisket on sale for $50. About Omaha Steaks: One of the first-ever meat delivery services, Omaha Steaks bills itself as "America's Original Butcher" and has certainly been in the carnivore-feeding business for a long time. Keeping up with the growing preference for grass-fed beef, both grain- and grass-fed are now offered (and both options start being fed on grass, but its signature beef is grain-finished); read more about how the options compare.

Porter Road Porter Road has one of the best selections of quality meats you can order online and some very solid deals on brisket right now. Secure Porter Road's 8-10-pound brisket, which is pasture-raised without hormones or antibiotics, for $90 while it's in stock. If that's too much beef -- and it is a lot of beef -- you can always portion, pack and freeze it for BBQ season. Not big enough? Porter Road's 13-pound Packer brisket is available for $112. About Porter Road: Based in Nashville, Porter Road offers a variety of cuts of prime beef, pork, lamb and chicken, sourced from Kentucky and Tennessee. Its beef is pasture-raised, grass-fed and grain-finished, but the company says it uses no added hormones or antibiotics and the animals are free to roam and graze.

Goldbelly Goldbelly is known for procuring some of the best eats from restaurants around the country, but you can get some solid butcher cuts too. This 3.5-brisket from Charm City Kosher is kosher for Passover and has already been trimmed. A 5-pounder starts at $91 and can be sent to your door in as quickly as two days. About Goldbelly: Goldbelly is a curated online marketplace for regional and artisanal foods crafted by local purveyors throughout the U.S. Goldbelly curates products from restaurants, bakeries, delis, etc. to feature on the site and facilitates shipping across all 50 states.

Thrive Market Thrive is a sprawling market with a large meat selection. It's the perfect place to build a custom box for Easter, St. Patrick's Day or Passover with great cuts of meat; but you can also throw in the wine, dry goods and whatever else you need to celebrate. About Thrive Market: Online grocery provider Thrive Market is also a one-stop shop in a somewhat more traditional sense: It sells all manner of organic, 100% non-GMO, fair-trade products at wholesale prices, so you can buy various brands of things like paper towels, marinades and snacks as well as bundled boxes of meat and seafood.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.