Running is a simple and effective way to work on your health and fitness. But most people hate running because it's monotonous, especially on a treadmill. Luckily, there's an easy way to make running more fun: Do it outside!

Not only is running outdoors more fun than running on a treadmill, but you may also become a better runner by choosing the great ol' outdoors. Ultimately, of course, the best choice comes down to personal preference and the options available to you, but here are some key benefits to running outside versus on a treadmill.

Why running outside is better than running on a treadmill

You won't get as bored

Your body does the same exact thing on a treadmill as it does on a sidewalk, yet it feels astronomically harder on a treadmill. The treadmill is just a mental game for most people. I personally can't weather more than 20 minutes on a treadmill without feeling like I'll implode mentally. Podcasts and a banging playlist sometimes help, but running outdoors is undoubtedly more fun.

You're more likely to run longer and farther

Because you won't get as bored while running outside compared to on a treadmill, you might naturally run more. It's easier to persist when your sole focus isn't the pain in your legs and lungs.

When outdoors, you'll have distractions to take your mind off of the physical exertion, such as the weather, your view, sounds, fellow pedestrians and vehicles. If running outside does encourage you to run farther, that's one easy way to improve your endurance.

You get fresh air and sunshine

Spending time outside can make you feel happier, and studies show that outdoor time is vital to our health. For starters, you'll get your daily dose of vitamin D while outside (something many people lack enough of). Aside from that, getting some fresh air is known to reduce feelings of stress and anxiety.

You have more opportunity for improvement

Running outside versus on a treadmill provides more natural opportunity for improvement, not just in speed, but in strength, coordination, technique and endurance. For example, if you live near hills or mountains, running routes with inclines, declines and switchbacks will challenge your legs more (yes, most treadmills have incline features, but they're limited compared to what you'll experience in the great outdoors).

Trail running provides opportunities to enhance your coordination and awareness skills, as you have to stay cognizant of and dodge tree roots, loose rocks and other obstacles that come with tough terrain (be sure to buy trail running shoes for extra traction).

It's more fun to track and see progress

When you run outdoors and wear an activity tracker like an Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin or Polar watch, you can see all sorts of fun stats about your run.

Depending on how hardcore of a runner you are, you can track simple stats such as distance, time, pace and calories burned, or more in-depth stats such as cadence, bounce, elevation, altitude changes, heart rate variability (HRV) and headwind.

As your run log grows, you'll be able to visualize your progress and enjoy looking back on all the routes you've run.

When you must run on the dreadmill…

Sometimes, a treadmill is the only option, such as if:

Inclement weather arises

You work too late or too early to run in the daylight.

You don't have a safe route to run.

You need to track your pace but don't have an activity tracker.

You have kids at home and don't want to leave them (and you have a treadmill at home).

You have joint issues and the treadmill helps absorb shock.

Even though running outdoors provides so many benefits, running on a treadmill has its advantages, too. On a treadmill, you don't have to worry about cars, bikes or pedestrians, and you probably won't feel the need to carry Mace or a taser with you. You can also turn the volume up on your headphones without worrying so much about your surroundings.

If you have to work out at home because you have young children, investing in a treadmill is a smart move if you like to run but can't hit the pavement regularly. Also, running on a treadmill usually isn't as hard on your joints because the belt absorbs much of the shock that, on a blacktop, is sent straight to your ankles and knees.

Still, for many people, running on a treadmill is just dreadful. Try these tips for making your treadmill runs more fun and use these treadmill workouts to get faster and improve your endurance.

