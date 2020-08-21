This hands-free soap dispenser is a steal at $10.40

Forty4

I'm a little obsessed with touchless soap dispensers, which you can now find in abundance at Amazon. They come in a variety of styles and sizes, most from "brands" you've never heard of. That doesn't mean they're bad products, just that they're commoditized and hard to tell apart.

Here's one I actually own, and it's ridiculously cheap right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the with promo code T8PU5EJH. That's about as low as I've seen for one of these, though I've spotted a ton of others on sale in the $13-$15 range.

I've had this for about a month, and so far it's working perfectly. The setup instructions aren't great (I'm embarrassed by how long it took me to get the battery compartment open), but I did learn this great trick: You don't have to buy actual foaming soap, which can get expensive.

Instead, you can use regular hand soap mixed with the proper ratio of water. I went with 1:5. Result: Perfect foam. Your mileage may vary. (Just add the soap, then gently add water and stir. That's it!)

So, you could buy something like this and be set for a long while. I like the dispenser's 450-ml container, which is larger than most and doesn't need to be refilled very often.

However, this isn't the prettiest model I've seen, and I wish it would let you adjust how much soap comes out based on where you place your hand. Instead, you have to push a button to toggle between the two modes, which kind of defeats the purpose.

Want something a little more stylish? The is $15 with promo code 4LJHJGCH. It's just another example of what you can get right now.

Your thoughts?

These fitness bands hide wireless earbuds inside, starting at $39

Tomtop

Ever wish you could listen to music or a podcast, only to realize you left your earbuds at home? Not a problem if your watch stows its own pair of 'buds right inside. Futuristic fantasy? Nope: Real-world product, and cheap at that.

There are two, in fact, and I'll preface this by saying they're both just so-so. However, they're also kind of cool, and I think certain users (teens, mostly) would really like them. First up: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Tomtop has the .

Next: The . This one ships from a US warehouse, and therefore should arrive in 3-5 business days. The M7 will likely take a couple weeks, as it's coming from China.

Both models have very basic fitness and smartwatch features, including step-tracking and heart-rate monitoring (though I didn't find either one to be very accurate).

When you flip up the front, you'll find true-wireless earbuds inside, docked and charged. (Bonus feature: The underside of each watch face is a mirror!) The M1 'buds are almost miraculously tiny, very discreet in your ears, and surprisingly comfortable.

The M7 'buds more closely resemble an AirPods design, in that they're hard-plastic and don't create any kind of seal. I found these fairly uncomfortable, surprising given that actual AirPods fit me quite well.

The M1 sound quality is a bit better as well, though I have to say both of these surprised me: They're decent, good enough for "emergency" audio needs.

Indeed, for the price, you shouldn't expect much -- and you therefore won't be disappointed. 😜

