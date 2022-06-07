Warehouse Sale: Shop for Fragrant Shower Sponges for Up to 60% Off

Spongellé is back with a new warehouse sale where you can snag up to its fragrant body buffers. This sale runs through Thursday, June 9, to clean out its inventory for new products. Everything is up for grabs to enhance your shower and bath experiences.

Spongellé is a brand that takes body buffers to the next level. When you use one of its products, you'll get an exfoliator, buffer, loofah and massager all in one. Unlike traditional loofahs, where you need to add soap, these have a built-in limited use of fragrance blend soap that gets you clean with each use.

I'm a huge fan of these Spongellé buffers. The best thing about them is that you don't get the germs and smells that come with using a regular buffer. With these you can just squeeze and hang it up until you use it again.

While I can offer suggestions on different scents, you should choose the body buffer that fits your preference. Similar to a candle, you'll find top, middle and base notes to help you decide.

What I will suggest is going for limited-edition and larger multiuse buffers: limited-edition buffers may not return; and smaller multiuse buffers won't last long. With over 50 choices, you'll have everything you need to get a spa-like experience at home.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.