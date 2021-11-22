This deluxe shower bundle from Pattern Beauty is $126

Pattern Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

When it comes to my hair care routine, sometimes I want to shake things up and try something new. I've always been good at choosing the right products for my hair, but Pattern Beauty took it to the next level, especially compared to other celebrity hair brands I've tried.

The hair clip and hair towel are the only items in this package that I haven't used. I have, however, used everything else in this set. And for $126, you get as well as one of the best shower brushes I've ever used.

There's not a lot to say about shampoo, conditioner and leave-in conditioner that you don't already know. But here's the abridged version: The shampoo cleans the hair without robbing it of its essential oils, while the conditioner replenishes moisture. The leave-in conditioner had a nice consistency and good longevity, while the serum just locked in the moisture as expected. The shower brush is by far my favorite item in this bundle because it's so strong; it detangles my hair like crazy without the bristles buckling under the pressure.

Is this brand a good fit for me? Yes, but will it be effective for you? That depends on your hair type. People with curly and coily textured hair would benefit from this product because it's created with 3 and 4 type curls. You may want to steer clear of this bundle if your hair is naturally oily or if your hair is type 1 or 2. But, this does not rule out the possibility that these products would be effective as a gift for a loved one; you only need to check that their hair type fits the bundle's criteria.

