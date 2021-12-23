This 7-in-1 LED face mask is just $49

MorningSave

If you've looked into light therapy or even just done some reading on it, you've probably come across red light wands, which work but need some effort with your hands, as well as light treatment masks, which are rather pricey. But what if I told you there was a mask that not only used the power of light therapy, but was also affordable? With the , you'll have a tool that can get you a spa-like treatment for less. To sweeten this deal, CNET readers also will get free shipping with the coupon code CNETFS that good until Dec. 31.

I've been using this particular mask for three days now on the red light setting, and I've used red light wands before so I can safely say it's really easy to use. All you need to do is complete your skin care routine, add a serum to your face and put the mask on for 15-20 minutes. If you want to know more about red light therapy and its benefits, I'd check out our sister site Healthline for more information. But in short, using a light therapy mask should reduce issues like inflammation, redness and more.

One thing to keep in mind is that this device does not provide spa or dermatologist strength light treatment. Because this device (like many other LED products) is intended for continual usage, you must use it over time, possibly for weeks, before seeing any results.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.