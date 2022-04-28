The Quickest Way to Keep Your Contact Lenses Fresh While Traveling

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast.

I sleep in my contact lenses way more often than I'd like to admit, which leaves me with blurry vision and dry, sticky lenses that won't budge in the morning. This is especially a problem on trips when I don't feel like removing my contacts on a plane or in the car. That is, until my colleague told me about this important time-saver to remove contacts safely and easily.

It's a simple solution, and I even tried it at home to remedy not wanting to get out of bed to clean my contacts. It involves the same amount of work you'd normally do, but you do it in advance. When you're traveling, it'll help you avoid the hassle of digging through your luggage and will make taking your contacts out more convenient. Note that this method is for reusable contacts and not daily disposable lenses. Check it out below.

Grab these 4 items before traveling with your contact lens

If you wear contacts, you already know you need your contact lens case and solution. You can grab a bottle of hand sanitizer so you can clean your hands before pinching the contacts out of your eyes, especially since you'll be touching surfaces on the plane or while stopping for a snack or gas on the road. Know that even after the sanitizer has dried, you still may have some residual alcohol on your fingers, so if you have the option to wash your hands with soap and water too, we recommend doing that.

And bring an extra pair of glasses to wear. Especially for long trips, the recirculating air in planes is extremely dry, which can cause your contacts to dry out. You can put your contacts back in when you've arrived and in a place to swap them in.

Here's what to do

Right before leaving for your trip, prep your contact lens case by cleaning it out. Then fill each side about halfway with contact solution -- or the amount you normally use to fill your case up. Close the lids tight to avoid any solution from leaking out, and store the case in a Ziploc bag inside a backpack or purse, where you'll have easy access. You can fill multiple contact cases so that you'll have a backup if anything goes wrong, and it means you won't have to pack a huge bottle of contact solution.

Then, when it's time to remove your contact lenses from your eyes, just grab your case and place your contacts inside. You'll want to first make sure your hands are as clean as possible.

This simple solution is clever because it saves time and will keep your eyes feeling fresh.

What we don't recommend doing with your contact lenses

When it's time to remove your contacts, be careful. After all, you only have one set of eyes. Here's what we recommend. Dr. Mika Moy, clinical professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry and Vision Science at University of California, Berkeley also provided insight below.

Don't: Remove your contact lenses during turbulence on the airplane. Contact lens solution may spill, your contact could go flying and you might jab yourself in the pupil.

Do this instead: Wait until the plane is steady to avoid poking your eye. Or instead of wearing contacts, wear your glasses during the flight to avoid your contacts drying out.

Also don't do this: Take out your contact lenses while driving or if the road is bumpy.

Do this instead: Wait until you make a stop at a gas station to wash your hands and remove your contacts.

Don't do this: Only bring one pair of contact lenses with you. Anything can happen when removing your contacts, including if a lens rips or falls onto the floor (ew).

Do this instead: Always bring an extra pair or two with you as backup.

Don't do this: Put contacts in when you have red eyes.

Do this instead: Always bring an extra pair of glasses in case you develop an eye infection while traveling.

Don't do this: Sleep in your contacts. Eye doctors will tell you it can cause an infection, or worse. (I admit, I need to take my own advice more often.)

Do this instead: Place the case filled with solution next to your bed so you can easily remove your contacts without getting up -- whether you're traveling or at home tucked into bed.

Moy suggests asking your eye doctor for one-day disposable contact lenses when traveling. "One-day lenses are typically more comfortable and healthier for the eyes, because they are only used once and do not need to be disinfected at all," she says.

