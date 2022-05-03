Stay Moisturized With Up to 46% Off Burt's Bees Products on Amazon

Burt's Bees products are on sale for up to on Amazon today. During this deal, you can get pregnancy skin care, body lotion and of course, popular lip care, which is created to keep lips soft and supple. Burt's Bees has items suitable for everyone in the family.

There are some nice items for Mother's Day, which is May 8. If you want something for a mom who loves self-care, this $16 includes Burt's Bees original lip balm, lip scrub, overnight intensive lip treatment and two tinted lip balms.

There are also essential items available for babies, such as this $10 that's nonirritating. And a great option for expectant parents is this for $13 that hydrates the legs, feet, lips and belly.

If you want to check out the rest of the sale, head over to Amazon.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.