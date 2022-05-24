Score Up to 40% Off and a 16-Piece Beauty Bag at SkinStore

As we get closer to May 30, there are loads of Memorial Day sales for technology, apparel and other essentials. And beauty deals are no exception. Right now, SkinStore has one of the best deals I've seen from this brand. It's giving early access to more than 1,000 beauty products for up to -- plus, when you spend $150, you'll receive a , too.

Though the sale is for up to 40% off, SkinStore threw in a bunch of beauty products where you can save up to 75%. Many of these higher-discounted products are lipstick, mascara, eyelashes and makeup bags, but if you're strictly looking for skin care products and tools, you'll find those, as well.

SkinStore separates the 40% off sale and the 16-piece beauty bag sale online, but you'll get the beauty bag if you spend $150 or more as long as you add it as your free gift during checkout. What you get in this beauty bag may be random based on what's available. From what I can tell, you'll get products from brands including Joanna Vargas, Pur, Neogen, Fekkai and more.

Between these deals, you'll have a ton of beauty products you can add to your collection. There's no clear end date, but since it's starting early, it might be over right after Memorial Day.

