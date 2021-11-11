Score a Philips One by Sonicare battery-powered toothbrush for 40% off today

Sonicare

Everyone knows Sonicare toothbrushes are great. These motorized brushes reach more than we reach otherwise, and the batteries last long enough there's no need to worry about taking them on long trips. And while these brushes have been gradually becoming less expensive, it can still be a challenge if you need to buy enough for a family. Today, the Philips One by Sonicare is not only down to $15 but it's also available in a number of fun colors.

The included travel case and USB charger for this battery toothbrush make this deal sweet enough on it own, but it helps that the Philips One is a great toothbrush. The heads swap out to be replaced every three months, the 2-minute timer with 30-second pulse helps guide anyone through the right way to keep your teeth clean, and even if you don't have the charger you can always swap in a new AAA battery whenever you want.

