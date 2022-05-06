Get Your Free Beauty Birthday Gift This May at Sephora

Happy birthday! Your birthday isn't here yet? No worries, because when it comes around this year, Sephora has you covered with .

What does it cost to become a Beauty Insider member? Nothing: It's free to sign up. Plus, your 2022 beauty gift is free as well. How's that for an epic deal?

The core gift options feature hair care, skin care and makeup mini sets from the likes of Laura Mercier, Tatcha, Amika, Ilia. The only other thing you'll need to know is that if you're interested in getting Ilia products, it's only available online, while Laura Mercier is available at Sephora. Here are the gifts you can get from each of these brands:

Laura Mercier: Translucent loose setting powder and Caviar Stick eyeshadow in strapless, a Sephora-exclusive shade.

Tatcha: Rice Wash skin-softening cleanser, Dewy Skin Cream plumping and hydrating moisturizer and Liquid Silk Canvas Featherweight protective primer.

Amika: Perk Up dry shampoo, Soulfood nourishing mask and Flash Instant Shine mask.

Ilia: Fullest volumizing mascara, Balmy Gloss tinted lip oil and Lip Wrap overnight treatment.

