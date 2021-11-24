Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Get 25% off makeup and skincare sitewide at Fenty Beauty

This Black Friday deal is one you won't want to miss if you love all things beauty.

If you're looking to splurge on your favorite Fenty cosmetics, or if you know someone obsessed with all things Fenty, this is the deal you should check out right now. Starting today and ending Nov. 29, get 25% off sitewide at Fenty Beauty and 25% off sitewide at Fenty Skin with no promo code needed, plus free shipping.

While the Fenty sale has two Black Friday offers, there's also an extra Cyber Week sale with up to 75% off select items. The 25% savings you get sitewide does not apply to anything you buy from this offer. 

So, what exactly can you buy from this sale? Quite a bit, actually. Before you dive in, there are a few items from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin we'd like to call your attention to:

Fenty Beauty is a brand that I've hyped for quite some time. I love all the lipstick and gloss, but Fenty Skin is my favorite of the two. As a skincare-obsessed person, one Fenty Skin product I love is the Before Bed 3-piece PM Essentials set, which I've found to be a delightful addition to my nighttime skin care routine. 

While Fenty Skin products are still in stock, a few Fenty Beauty makeup colors have already sold out. So if you want to get your hands on anything from this well-known celebrity brand, act fast.

