Get 25% off makeup and skincare sitewide at Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're looking to splurge on your favorite Fenty cosmetics, or if you know someone obsessed with all things Fenty, this is the deal you should check out right now. Starting today and ending Nov. 29, and with no promo code needed, plus free shipping.

While the Fenty sale has two Black Friday offers, there's also an extra . The 25% savings you get sitewide does not apply to anything you buy from this offer.

So, what exactly can you buy from this sale? Quite a bit, actually. Before you dive in, there are a few items from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin we'd like to call your attention to:













Fenty Beauty is a brand that I've hyped for quite some time. I love all the lipstick and gloss, but Fenty Skin is my favorite of the two. As a skincare-obsessed person, one Fenty Skin product I love is the , which I've found to be a delightful addition to my nighttime skin care routine.

While Fenty Skin products are still in stock, a few Fenty Beauty makeup colors have already sold out. So if you want to get your hands on anything from this well-known celebrity brand, act fast.

