Earth Week Sale: Snag Up to 40% Off Eco-Friendly Buffers at Spongelle

Spongelle

If you're a Spongellé fan, you may have seen that this company just held an Easter sale for 30% off. And typically, Spongellé doesn't offer any new deals so close together. But, in celebration of Earth Day on April 22, Spongellé decided to offer a cool new deal for up to its gentle and eco-friendly collection through April 24. Plus, a portion of the sales will go to Women's Earth Alliance.

There are a mix of older and newer products you can grab. If you're looking for the traditional body buffer options with aromas that feel like spring and summer -- you'll find them -- but in limited quantity. While this may seem as if it's an issue, this exclusion gives newer products such as spongology and spiritual detox body buffers the spotlight.

I haven't tried any of the new body buffers or candles, but the spongology buffers offers a variety of options, including back scrubbers and exfoliating gloves, which is different from Spongellé's typical buffer styles. Spiritual detox buffers leans heavily towards buffers that tap into chakras. If you can't choose just one spiritual body buffer, try all of them with this . And if the candles are anything like the buffers I've used, the fragrance will likely be strong and long lasting.

Since it's not clear when you'll see spongology and spiritual detox body buffers and botanica candles on Spongellé's site again, I'd grab as many as you can before they sell out or the sale ends.

