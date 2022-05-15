Brush Smarter Not Harder With This $25 Colgate Hum Smart Toothbrush

Heading to the dentist is, at best, a minor inconvenience for most people. But if you don't practice proper oral hygiene and regular brushing, that inconvenience can quickly become a much more grueling and expensive ordeal. Save yourself the hassle and invest in a proper toothbrush, like the Colgate Hum. The Hum was named our overall favorite electric toothbrush on the market in 2022, and right now you can pick one up for just $25 at Amazon, 17% off the usual price. There is not a clear-cut expiration on this offer.

The Hum is designed to help you develop better and more effective brushing habits so you can have healthier teeth and cut down on those unpleasant trips to the dentist's office. It's equipped with a built-in two-minute timer that pulses every 30 seconds so that you brush for the correct amount of time. Plus, it automatically syncs with the Colgate companion app to track the frequency and duration of your brushing. It also helps you get a better, deeper clean with 30,000 sonic vibrations per minute. It has a battery life of up to 90 days with two AAA batteries, and it comes with a travel case so you can take it on the road as well.

