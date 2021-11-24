Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall
Bite Beauty deals: Get 40% off sitewide and $10 beauty steals

This clean beauty brand has a great hydrating lipstick. Check that out and more during this Black Friday sale.

If you're looking for cosmetics that are free from unnecessary ingredients and filled with antioxidants and vitamins to nurture your face, look no further. Right now, this Black Friday deal at Bite Beauty gives you 40% off sitewide, and access to $10 steals on items such as its Agave Plus Pre-makeup lip serum and more until Nov. 28. 

It's easy to get the discount during this offer. Simply shop for what you want, and place it in your shopping cart. When you do, the discount will be applied instantly at checkout. While I haven't tried much from this brand, I bought a soft matte lipstick that I love since the color was vibrant, and it didn't dry out my lips, which is something that occurs a lot with other brands. For me, a good lipstick is one that lasts, applies smoothly and keeps my lips hydrated, which this lipstick achieved. 

I'd suggest Bite Beauty's lipstick at the very least, but its other items during this deal that are likely to be equally amazing too.

