Best Online Glasses and Contacts Deals: Save Big With Memorial Day Sales

Buying contacts and glasses online doesn't have to make you broke. Whether you're in the market for a new pair right now or just like to pick up an extra set or two when they're on sale, you should always be looking for the best glasses and contacts deals to avoid overpaying. There are a bunch of great places to buy glasses online, and contacts as well, and right now several of these companies are offering up some worthwhile Memorial Day sales.

Best online glasses deals for Memorial Day

If you're looking for a new pair or two of glasses, these limited-time offers from Glasses USA may be what you are in need of. Right now, the company is offering up two great Memorial Day deals, so be sure to check them both out before deciding which is best for you. Buy one, Get one free: With the code BOGOFREE you can get a second pair (of equal or lesser value) of glasses for free right now. The order can online include one "premium" frame and the discount comes will be the amount of the cheaper of the two pairs of glasses. Be sure to browse the entire selection to see which you may prefer. 60% off frames + free shipping: If you only need a single pair of glasses, coupon code MEMORIAL60 is the go-to for you. It discounts your purchase by 60% and ships you the glasses for free. This only applies to frames with basic Rx lenses and it's not compatible with premium, on-sale or "new arrival" glasses.

To celebrate Memorial Day, Glasses.com is offering customers up to 30% off a variety of frames as well as 50% off lenses and treatments. This promotion applies to vista frames from select brands across the site and excludes the glasses collection. It can't be combined with any other offers.

At FramesDirect.com you can save up to 30% on glasses and prescription sunglasses from popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol and more. If you add lenses to your order, you can save up to 60% on the lenses, making a new set of glasses for you far more affordable. There are a bunch of styles and designs included in the sale, so be sure to check them out now.

Using the coupon code YAYSALE will save you big at EyeBuyDirect for Memorial Day. You can get 20% off frames and 30% off lenses with this code through May 31. These are high-quality frames that are durable and designed to last. There are several different styles and color options, and you can customize them to be exactly what you want.

Zenni Optical is running a "buy more, save more" sale which offers a few different discounts based on the purchase price of your glasses. You'll need to use the coupon code SAVE22 to save on glasses for women, kids, and men. The discount tiers include: $5 off $25+

$10 off $40+

$15 off $60+

Best online contacts deals for Memorial Day

Using the code MYCONTACTS will save you 20% on any order with ContactsDirect, and like always, you get free shipping. This promotion is not limited to your first order, so if you've ordered with ContactsDirect in the past, you'll still be eligible for the discount on this order as well.

For a limited time, 1800 Contacts is offering 20% off your first order of contacts from the site. It carries all the popular brands, like Acuvue, Biofinity, Proclear, Biotrue and more, and you can even use your vision insurance with 1800 Contacts. There's no specific end date for this promotion on the site, though this offer is listed as a "last chance" opportunity.

Glasses aren't for everyone, and this deal at Warby Parker is a great opportunity to get yourself some contacts instead. You can save 15% on your first contacts order and shipping is free. There are a bunch of different contact brands available, including Scout, Acuvue, MyDay and more.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.