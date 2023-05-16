Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
The Secret to Less BurnoutApple Watch Ultra DealMusk Is Right: Regulate AI NowSony Xperia 1 V ReviewBest Solar CompaniesVerizon 5G Home InternetBest Credit CardsFind Movers You Can Trust
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our wellness advice is expert-vetted. Our top picks are based on our editors’ independent research, analysis, and hands-on testing. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

5 Facial Products You'll Want This Summer To Protect Your Skin

Spending all day in the sun? Shield your skin from the sun's UV radiation with these products.

unknown-1
unknown-1
Charlotte Maracina Associate Writer
Charlotte Maracina is an associate writer for CNET based in Long Island, New York. When not writing about top products on the market, she's traveling, binging Love Island or following Harry Styles on tour.
Expertise Charlotte has two years of experience tracking different travel, fashion and lifestyle trends among 18-24 year olds. She studied Communications and Sociology at Belmont University.
See full bio
screen-shot-2021-12-08-at-10-26-27-am.png
screen-shot-2021-12-08-at-10-26-27-am.png
Arielle Burton Associate Content Manager
Arielle Burton is an associate content manager on CNET's Performance Optimization team. She graduated from Hofstra University in New York. Prior to joining CNET, she worked with legacy news (ABC7NY and Fox Business Network) and tech companies (Mashable). She specializes in crafting compelling alerts, building community engagement on news platforms, and optimizing CNET's content for all audiences. Ultimately, Arielle is a digital media professional by day and a fierce chef by night.
Expertise News Platform Aggregation, Alerts, Home Page Curation, Content Optimization
See full bio
Charlotte Maracina
Arielle Burton
2 min read
$38 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-19-07-pm.png
Supergoop Glow Screen
$38 at Amazon
$10 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-21-05-pm.png
Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm
$10 at Amazon
$12 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-22-41-pm.png
E.L.F SuperHydrate Facial Moisturizer
$12 at Amazon
$26 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-24-18-pm.png
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
$26 at Amazon
$6 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-25-37-pm.png
Alba Botanica After Sun Gel
$6 at Amazon
CNET logo white on red background
NEW! CNET Shopping Extension
Get the lowest price on everything
Add CNET Shopping

Summer is a couple of weeks away. For most people that means summer break and vacation time. Whether you're planning your trip or flight to a tropical location, or packing for it, before spending hours out in the sun you should be fully equipped to protect yourself, both your belongings and, more importantly, your skin. These facial skin care products can help you avoid sunburn and dry skin, no matter where you go this summer.

Read more: The Ideal SPF Sunscreen You Should Use This Summer, According to Experts

5 facial skin care products to protect your skin from the sun

screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-19-07-pm.png
Amazon

Supergoop Glow Screen

I've written about my love for the Supergoop GlowScreen before, but it truly is one of my favorite sunscreen products. I love how the sunscreen acts as a two-in-one by being both a primer and a sunscreen with an SPF of 40. 

Searching for a Supergoop dupe? Although not a primer, Trader Joe's Daily Sunscreen is of comparable quality to Supergoop. 

$38 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-21-05-pm.png
Amazon

Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm

If you've never experienced a sunburn on your lips, consider yourself lucky. I'm prone to awful sunburns, so every time I step out of the house, I apply sunscreen. However, I never thought of applying it to my lips -- well, that was before I got a wicked burn there. For weeks afterward, my lips were chapped and peeling. Now I make sure to have my Sun Bum Sunscreen Lip Balm on hand. It's SPF 30, helping not just to hydrate your lips, but also to protect them from harmful sun rays. 

$10 at Amazon$22 at Walmart$10 at Target
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-22-41-pm.png
Amazon

E.L.F SuperHydrate Facial Moisturizer

After a long day in the sun, it's important to rehydrate your skin. That's where E.L.F's SuperHydrate Facial Moisturizer saves the day. One of my biggest gripes with some moisturizers is how greasy and heavy they can feel on your skin, but E.L.F's moisturizer leaves your face feeling refreshed rather than oily. 

$12 at Amazon$12 at Target
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-24-18-pm.png
Amazon

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

No packing list is complete without a solid facial cleanser. While I don't recommend this one for those with acne who need skin treatment, the Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser works well for those looking to give their face a simple wash. I've always been a huge fan of Glossier's products, and I recently began using the Jelly Cleanser to wash my face every evening. The cleanser is more expensive than other facial cleansers, but a little goes a long way. 

$26 at Amazon
screenshot-2023-03-06-at-2-25-37-pm.png
Amazon

Alba Botanica After Sun Gel

No matter how much sunscreen you apply, sometimes it's hard to beat the sun. An after-sun gel with aloe vera soothes the worst of burns and is a must-pack for all sunny vacations. 

$6 at Amazon$9 at Walmart$6 at Target

More sun care essentials and tips

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.