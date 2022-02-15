25 Black-owned Beauty Brands You Can Shop During Black History Month and Beyond

February is Black History Month, and that's a perfect opportunity to highlight some well-known (and lesser-known) Black-owned companies that would benefit from your support. While the list below includes a range of notable Black-owned hair care, skin care and cosmetics brands, I would consider it a starting point, not a comprehensive directory. While I encourage you to buy Black-owned during Black History Month, I hope you'll discover a new brand or product to incorporate into your beauty routine or offer as a gift throughout the year -- not just this month.

Black-owned hair care

Photos by Briogeo/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Nancy Twine, the founder of Briogeo, started this hair care company with beauty recipes from her grandmother and a chemist team. Now it caters to all hair types to help you look great while using fun ingredients.

Pattern Beauty This celebrity-owned hair care line from Tracee Ellis Ross is designed with curly and coily hair in mind. Using oil blends such as Jojoba and argan oils as well as leave-conditioners and other products, this brand defines hair.

Photos by Ulta Beauty/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Camille Rose founder Janell Stephens is all about using gourmet food-grade ingredients like honey, aloe and ginger to enrich hair. This hair care company is one of the few that's still going strong from the early days of the natural hair care movement.

Photos by Target/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Another foundational brand, TGIN (Thank God It's Natural) is the brainchild of Chris-Tia Donaldson, a Harvard Law grad who was trying to figure out how she'd wear her hair to work. You'll find many products with ingredients like shea butter and vitamin E that softens and moisturizes hair.

Photos by Walmart/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET Like many entrepreneurs, Taliah Waajid started early -- at age 14, in fact. Since then, she and her family members have been making products that strengthen and soften curly hair types for years using bamboo, apple and shea butter along with other ingredients.

Amazon This hair care brand has always been ahead of the curve. Alikay Naturals is dedicated to creating products that nourish your hair over time. And if you're familiar with and love the LOC (liquid, oil, cream) method, you have founder Rochelle Graham-Campbell to thank.

Sally Beauty Founded in 2014 by Monique Rodriguez, Mielle Organics hit the ground running. Monique took her years of experience as a registered nurse and used it to put science behind her organic products, which are designed to support your roots and then some.

Sephora This brand was started by one of the OG YouTube hair care influencers, Whitney White, and her sister, Taffeta. These products are simple, stable and all non-toxic.

Black-owned skin care

Keys Soulcare The skin care game is huge and celebrity brands are all the rage right now. This brand from Alicia Keys brightens dull skin with ingredients such as manuka honey and lactic acid.

Hyper Skin Say goodbye to pesky dark spots and hello to clearer skin -- and thank founder Desiree Verdejo, who started this company by delivering formulas to help fade hyperpigmentation.

Rosen Skincare Jamika Martin started Rosen as a skin care line that would give people everything she didn't have for her skin when she was 12. This company has products specifically focused on eliminating breakouts.

Bolden Cofounders Ndidi Obidoa and Chinelo Chidozie started Bolden as a beauty company that aims to help women of color feel good in their skin.

Ulta Beauty Sun care is serious business, especially for Shontay Lundy, the founder of Black Girl Sunscreen. Good sunscreen can help reduce scarring and protect skin from the sun (yes, Black people need that protection, too). The problem is that most mineral sunscreens will give anyone with darker skin a visible white cast. Enter Black Girl Sunscreen, which not only moisturizes and protects dark skin, but does so without the discoloration.

Amazon Dorion Renaud created this brand to target dryness, discoloration and more for melanin-rich skin. With products formulated with shea butter, rosewater, CocoShea and other protective ingredients, all skin types can get healthy and glowing skin.

Nola Skinsentials Jane Ormon, the founder of Nola Skinsentials, wanted to deliver plant-based ingredients to improve everyone's skin care routine. The company's products can reduce acne and help hydrate the skin, too.

Sephora There's not a lot of people who don't already know about Fenty Beauty thanks to its creator, Rihanna. In addition to the typical facial skin care products to cleanse, hydrate and lock in moisture, Fenty Skin offers body care options, too.

Black-owned makeup

Ulta Beauty Nigerian-born founder Sharon Chuter is a former beauty executive who created this vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand that will make any skin tone pop.

Beauty Bakerie Beauty Bakerie was a viral brand that took the market by storm with its creative food names and designs. It was founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011 and has makeup that spans several shades in cute packages to match a playful makeup-wearer's aesthetic.

The Lip Bar The Lip Bar started long before it was featured on Shark Tank. In 2012, Melissa Butler decided to define what beauty was right from her own kitchen. Now, the brand is delivering makeup for diverse shades through products like concealer, tinted skin conditioner and, as the company name suggests, lipstick.

Range Beauty Range Beauty was created out of the desire to have more diverse shades and non-toxic ingredients. The founder, Alicia Scott, started her career in the fashion industry and brought her knowledge to cosmetics. In addition to foundation, you'll find plenty of other essential products, including primer and powders.

Black Opal Black Opal is one of the pioneers of makeup for women of color. The company started in 1994 and is owned by Desirée Rogers, who served as the Social Secretary during the Obama presidency, and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack. Black Opal brings affordability and range to diverse skin tones.

Gold Label Cosmetics Looking for vibrant and bold lipstick, lip pens or lip gloss? Check out Gold Label Cosmetics. The company was founded in 2012 by Kristen Elise Brown, who wanted to create a brand that brings out confidence every time someone puts on makeup.

Vera Moore Cosmetics and Skincare This brand is known for both skin care as well as makeup. It was created by Vera Moore of Another World fame, who decided to jump into the beauty world when she saw there was a need for natural-looking foundation that didn't come off so easily.

Nagi Cosmetics Gina Delisme created Nagi Cosmetics in 2012 after she decided to try a new career path. Specially formulated for women of color, the products also offer a nice range for medium to dark skin tones.

Mented Mented Cosmetics is known for its lipstick. Founders KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson wanted to create truly nude lipsticks for women of color so everyone can feel beautiful when they wear it.

