Moderna has asked the US Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6. Currently, only children 5 and older are eligible for a shot, and only of Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine.

The pharmaceutical company said Thursday that its full submission, with data the FDA will need to grant an emergency use authorization, will be filed next week. If its request is approved, Moderna's vaccine will be the first available to babies and toddlers.

There are approximately 23 million children under the age of 6 in the US, according to the National Center for Children in Poverty.

Pfizer is also working on a three-shot regimen of a lower-dose version that could be given to young children. Pfizer's was the initial hope for many parents waiting to get young children vaccinated against COVID, but Pfizer and BioNTech postponed the official application to wait for additional data on a third dose for that age group.

In an interview with CNN Plus earlier this month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, suggested that the FDA might wait to review and compare data on Pfizer's and Moderna's child vaccines before issuing an EUA.

"We recognize parents are anxious to have their young children vaccinated against COVID-19, and while the FDA cannot predict how long its evaluation of the data and information will take, we will review any EUA request we receive as quickly as possible using a science-based approach," an FDA spokesperson told CNET.

How old do you have to be to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Right now, people in the US age 5 and older are eligible for a primary two-dose regimen of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine given to kids 5 to 11 is one-third the dosage of Pfizer given to everyone else.

Currently, vaccines from Moderna and Janssen are only available to adults 18 and older. Moderna has requested emergency use authorization from the FDA to allow children under 6 to receive a lower-dose shot (one-fourth the adult dose) of its vaccine.

If granted, it will be the first available in the US to children as young as six months.

Is the COVID vaccine safe for kids?

Vaccine side effects in kids ages 5 to 11 are mostly mild and similar to those adults may experience, according to the CDC, including soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle soreness, nausea and fatigue.

In a Dec. 13 report from the agency, the CDC reviewed reports from safety monitoring systems on more than 8 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine given to kids ages 5 to 11, confirming that children's immune systems respond well to the vaccine with common mild side effects, and that serious adverse events are rarely reported.

Inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, and of the muscle's outer lining, called pericarditis, are rare and typically mild side effects linked to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, mostly in adolescent males and young men ages 12 to 29. (Myocarditis can also occur after infection with COVID-19.)

In one study, the CDC said that 54 recipients out of a million males ages 12 to 17 experienced myocarditis following the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine.

"The bottom line is that getting COVID is much riskier to the heart than anything in this vaccine, no matter what age or sex you are," Dr. Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, told the CDC in November as reported by ABC News.

Where can my child get their COVID shot?

Since Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to 11 is a different dosage than the one for adults, it's generally available in doctor's offices and public health clinics, not pharmacies and other mass vaccination sites.

Call your pediatrician or local health clinic for a recommendation on where to go. Parents may also text their ZIP code to 438829 or use this vaccine finder link to find a clinic near them that has the child vaccine available.

How serious is COVID-19 in children?

Children are much less likely to get severely sick from the virus than adults, but some children have gotten extremely sick from COVID-19. The omicron wave was specifically impactful on children, leading to an increase in hospitalizations. During the omicron surge this winter from December through February, almost 90% of children 5 to 11 who were hospitalized weren't vaccinated, according to a recent CDC report. Three in 10 of those children didn't have an underlying medical condition that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19 hospitalization.

An infection, even a mild case, can disrupt a child's ability to attend school or socialize, and kids can pass the infection to more vulnerable family or community members.

Kids ages 5 to 11 who have COVID-19 have a higher risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a rare but potentially serious complication involving inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or other organs.

"There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects," the AAP said in a March report.

About 75% of children and adolescents have had COVID-19 as of February, the CDC reported recently.

Do I need to give consent for my child to get vaccinated?

Parents generally need to consent to children receiving medical care, including Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially true for younger children.

However, depending on which state you live in, there may be a legal precedent for teens and other kids to request the vaccine without parental permission. Tennessee's vaccine director, Michelle Fiscus, was fired in August allegedly in part for sending out a memo detailing the state's "mature minor doctrine," which explains how minors may seek medical care without the consent of their parents.

My child has allergies. Can they get the vaccine?

Yes, though you might be asked to stick around the waiting room so health care providers can monitor them for (extremely rare) allergic reactions that can occur after any vaccination.

"If the child has a history of anaphylaxis or other severe allergies, then the observation time after the injection may be 30 minutes instead of 15," said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease specialist with Stanford Hospital and Clinics and the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital. Children who have been prescribed an EpiPen for any reason should bring it to their vaccine appointment, Liu added.

As with adults, children with an allergy to an ingredient in Pfizer's COVID-19 shouldn't take it. You can find a list of ingredients in Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 on the FDA's fact sheet.

Can my child get the COVID-19 shot at the same time as other vaccines?

According to the CDC, your child may get other vaccines when they go in for their COVID shot without waiting 14 days between appointments. Flu shots can be given to children 6 months and older.

How old do you need to be to get a COVID booster?

Anyone 12 or older is eligible for a single booster, administered at least five months after their primary vaccination series. The CDC also recommends an additional dose of vaccine for children 5 and up who are immunocompromised, given at least 28 days after their second dose.

In March, the FDA authorized a second booster for those 50 and over and children 12 and older with compromised immune systems.

Pfizer has asked the FDA for approval to administer a booster to children ages 5 to 11. The company says a third 10-microgram dose of its vaccine was effective in increasing antibodies against the original SARS-CoV-2 "wild-type" strain by sixfold in that age group.

