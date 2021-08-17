Snag this backpack and lunch bag set for $18

Office Depot

After over a year of homeschooling, many kids are returning to the classroom. That means it's time to stock up on all the necessary gear for in-person learning. Like this awesome backpack and matching lunch bag pack for only $18. The water-resistant bag features a two-compartment system with plenty of room for folders, notebooks and a dedicated laptop storage space for devices up to 15 inches. Make sure your little ones have all the fuel they need for a full day with the included insulated lunch bag, and consider picking up one of these $6 reusable ice packs to keep food cool throughout the day. One thing I especially liked is that the front mesh pocket can be used to store the lunch bag when not in use. These come in a variety of designs; my favorites are the Geometric Cracks and Unicorn Donuts designs. The backpack also comes in a top-loading version. Ship-to-store is free.

And if you missed the memo on school reopening, Office Depot has you covered with its School Savings Days sale with up to 55% off hundreds of essentials like backpacks, journals and stationaries. No code needed.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.