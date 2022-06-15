FDA Advisers Are Reviewing COVID Vaccines for Babies and Young Kids Today

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites.

What's happening A panel that advises FDA authorizations is meeting today to go over safety and effectiveness data on Pfizer's and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Why it matters Children under age 5 haven't been able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. What's next The FDA's committee is expected to vote by the end of the day on Pfizer's and Moderna's vaccines. If it's a yes, the FDA will likely authorize it, and the recommendation moves to the CDC.

Nearly two and a half years into the pandemic, children under age 5 in the US have no COVID vaccine available to them. A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is meeting today to go over safety and effectiveness data on Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids under age 5, and Moderna's vaccine for children under age 6. A vote on whether the agency should authorize either vaccine is expected by the end of the day. You can watch the public meeting streaming live on Youtube.

Should the FDA advisers find that the benefits of Pfizer's or Moderna's vaccine (or both) outweigh any risks, the FDA will likely move fast to authorize the vaccines. After that, a similar committee advising the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to meet for a vote-and-recommend process after the official FDA authorization.

If the vaccines make it through the FDA and then the CDC review processes, it will mark the first time there's a COVID-19 vaccine for babies, toddlers and preschoolers in the US.

The vaccines for the youngest age group -- with doses a fraction of the adult size -- have had a tough authorization process compared to the COVID-19 vaccines for older age groups, but new reports are promising. Pfizer was the initial hope for many parents of younger children with its vaccine for kids under 5, but this spring it postponed the official application and authorization process to wait for additional data on a third dose for that age group. Data from a preliminary analysis released by Pfizer in May found that three 3-microgram doses had an 80% efficacy rate in children ages 6 months through 4 years. An FDA briefing document released last week found that an early review of the data on Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months through 5 years showed it to be safe and effective.

On Tuesday, the FDA panel recommended Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 to 17. If authorized, it'll be the second COVID-19 vaccine option for kids, since Pfizer's is the one currently authorized for children and teens in the US.

In May, the CDC recommended COVID-19 boosters for kids ages 5 to 11, widening the net for more children to get an extra dose in the midst of the most recent COVID-19 wave. Kids 12 and older have been eligible for a booster for months, at least five months after their last dose.

Pfizer's booster for kids under age 12 is one-third the volume of the company's adult vaccine dose. Only about 29% of 5- to 11-year-olds have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series (two shots), according to a May 25 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Here's what to know about COVID-19 vaccines for kids and teens.

When should kids get a booster?

Most kids ages 5 and older are now eligible for a third dose, or booster, of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at least five months after their second dose. Immunocompromised kids are eligible for their first booster or fourth dose at least three months after their last vaccine.

Children should be able to get the shot at locations that have the low-dose Pfizer vaccine for children in stock. (It's one-third the company's dosage given to everyone 12 and older.) You can call your pediatrician or local health clinic for a recommendation on where to go. Parents may also text their ZIP code to 438829 or use this vaccine finder link to find a clinic near them that has the smeller vaccine.

"Vaccination with a primary series among this age group has lagged behind other age groups leaving them vulnerable to serious illness," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in a statement. "With over 18 million doses administered in this age group, we know that these vaccines are safe, and we must continue to increase the number of children who are protected. I encourage parents to keep their children up to date with CDC's COVID-19 vaccine recommendations."

Anyone 12 or older is eligible for a single booster, administered at least five months after their primary vaccination series. Kids and teens 12 and older can get Pfizer's booster, while adults should choose between Pfizer and Moderna. The CDC also recommends an additional dose of vaccine for children 5 and up who are immunocompromised, given at least 28 days after their second dose.

In March, the FDA authorized a second booster for those 50 and over and children 12 and older with compromised immune systems.

How old do you have to be to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Right now, children in the US age 5 and older are eligible for a primary two-dose regimen of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

Moderna has requested emergency use authorization from the FDA for its vaccine for children 6 months up to 6 years old, which is a quarter the dose of its primary vaccine for adults. Pfizer's vaccine for kids 6 months up to age 5 is one-tenth the size of the vaccine given to people age 12 and up.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 to 11 (two doses half the adult size) was recommended by the FDA panel Tuesday, as was Moderna's adult COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 to 17. If it's authorized for the younger age groups, there will be a second COVID-19 option for kids and teens in the US. (Pfizer and BioNTech's is the only vaccine authorized for people under 18.)

Is the COVID vaccine safe for kids?



Vaccine side effects in kids 5 to 11 are mostly mild and similar to those adults may experience, according to the CDC, including soreness at the injection site, fever, muscle soreness, nausea and fatigue.

In a Dec. 13 report from the agency, the CDC reviewed reports from safety monitoring systems on more than 8 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine given to kids 5 to 11, confirming that children's immune systems respond well to the vaccine with common mild side effects, and that serious adverse events are rarely reported.

Inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, and of the muscle's outer lining, called pericarditis, are rare and typically mild side effects linked to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, mostly in adolescent males and young men ages 12 to 29. (Myocarditis can also occur after infection with COVID-19.)

In one study, the CDC said that 54 recipients out of a million males ages 12 to 17 experienced myocarditis following the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty vaccine.

"The bottom line is that getting COVID is much riskier to the heart than anything in this vaccine, no matter what age or sex you are," Dr. Matthew Oster, a pediatric cardiologist at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, told the CDC in November as reported by ABC News.

Do kids even need a COVID vaccine or booster?

Children are much less likely to get severely sick from the virus than adults, but some children have gotten extremely sick from COVID-19. The omicron wave was specifically impactful on children, leading to an increase in hospitalizations. During the omicron surge this winter from December through February, almost 90% of children 5 to 11 who were hospitalized weren't vaccinated, according to a recent CDC report. Three in 10 of those children didn't have an underlying medical condition that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19 hospitalization.

Kids 5 to 11 who have COVID-19 have a higher risk of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, a rare but potentially serious complication involving inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or other organs.

"There is an urgent need to collect more age-specific data to assess the severity of illness related to new variants as well as potential longer-term effects," the AAP said in a March report.

Even a mild case of COVID-19 can disrupt a child's ability to attend school or socialize, and kids can pass the infection to more vulnerable family or community members. About 75% of children and adolescents have had COVID-19 as of February, the CDC reported in April.

Do I need to give consent for my child to get vaccinated?

Parents generally need to consent to children receiving medical care, including Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. This is especially true for younger children.

However, depending on which state you live in, there may be a legal precedent for teens and other kids to request the vaccine without parental permission.

Tennessee's vaccine director, Michelle Fiscus, was fired in August, allegedly in part for sending out a memo detailing the state's "mature minor doctrine," which explains how minors may seek medical care without the consent of their parents.

My child has allergies. Can they get the vaccine?

Yes, though you might be asked to stick around the waiting room so health care providers can monitor them for (extremely rare) allergic reactions that can occur after any vaccination.

"If the child has a history of anaphylaxis or other severe allergies, then the observation time after the injection may be 30 minutes instead of 15," said Dr. Anne Liu, an infectious disease specialist with Stanford Hospital and Clinics and the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital.

Children who have been prescribed an EpiPen for any reason should bring it to their vaccine appointment, Liu added.

As with adults, children with an allergy to an ingredient in Pfizer's COVID-19 shouldn't take it. You can find a list of ingredients in Pfizer's vaccine for kids 5 to 11 on the FDA's fact sheet.

Can my child get their COVID-19 shot at the same time as other vaccines?

According to the CDC, your child may get other vaccines when they go in for their COVID shot without waiting 14 days between appointments. Flu shots can be given to children 6 months and older.

