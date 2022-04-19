Babyganics Bubble Bath Recalled for Possible Bacterium Contamination

Babyganics

Check your baby's bath supplies: Babyganics has recalled some of its bubble bath due to the presence of the bacterium Pluralibacter gergoviae.

No injuries have been reported -- Babyganics said during internal testing, it discovered that two lot numbers contained the bacterium. Pluralibacter gergoviae poses a risk of infection to the immunocompromised, or to babies with broken or irritated skin, including diaper rash.

"The only products affected are from two lots of Babyganics 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath," Babyganics said in an emailed statement.

The products affected are: Babyganics 20oz chamomile verbena bubble bath UPC 8 13277 01375 4 with lot codes Y314 and Y315. You can find the lot numbers on the bottom of the bottle, or visit the Babyganics recall site to check whether your product is affected by the recall.

Babyganics will provide a full refund to those who have an affected bottle. Consumers are also being told to dispose of the product.

If you've already used the product on your baby and you're concerned, Babyganics recommends speaking to your doctor.

