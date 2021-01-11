Omron's VitalSight is a blood pressure cuff that directly connects with your doctor

Omron

At this year's remote CES, where everyone's watching at home, the message is clear: We need better tech to keep us healthy at home. Maybe the answer is better remote telehealth so we don't miss out on meeting with doctors. I haven't been to any of my doctors in person for a whole year, I have to admit. Omron's latest VitalSight platform aims to make measurement-syncing with doctors automatic, with a preconfigured cuff kit that automatically uploads measurements with its own secure modem.

Omron introduced some ways to share blood pressure charts with doctors before this year's CES, but the process wasn't automatic. Setting up connected cuffs isn't necessarily intuitive, either. Omron's kit is aimed at making the whole process simple for anyone (say, an older relative, for instance). I haven't tested the new platform, but I'm curious: I have high blood pressure and have tried Omron's previous products at home. I do have a connected CPAP that uploads to a sleep doctor with its own modem, much like Omron's blood pressure cuff seems to do. The VitalSight kit is meant to be doctor-prescribed, covered by medical insurance and Medicare.

The connected cuff and data hub link up with a doctor's electronic medical records system, so it should feel like a direct link to a doctor's dashboard. A doctor could set individual patient blood pressure thresholds to be sent alerts for, or communicate with a patient to recommend behavior changes. Omron's first VitalSight partners using the service include New York's Mount Sinai hospital and Chicago's Northwestern Medicine.

This particular all-in-one connected kit is focused on being easy to use, and specifically on patient monitoring. Omron's other cuffs and its blood pressure smartwatch have a mobile app that could also be used to share records with a doctor. But VitalSight looks to be a sign for where future health wearables could more instantly be set to connect with doctors, too.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.