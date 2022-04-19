Skip the Sugary Sports Drinks With 30% Off Liquid I.V. Hydration Multipliers

Liquid I.V.

With the hot weather of summer coming, it's important to think about staying hydrated. Water is a good place to start, but if you're going to be spending hours sweating in the sun, you'll need to replenish your electrolytes, too. Liquid I.V. is a stir-in hydration multiplier and a lower-calorie alternative to sugary sports drinks. Right now, you can stock up on these handy, portable packets before summer at a discount.

Today only, Amazon is offering 30% off packs of Liquid I.V. hydration multipliers and boosters. These deals are only available until 11:55 p.m. PT (2:55 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then.

Liquid I.V. is a drink mix powder that uses CTT, or cellular transport technology, to deliver hydration and electrolytes to the bloodstream more efficiently than water alone. The formula is free of gluten, dairy, soy and GMOs, and is packed full of five essential vitamins -- B3, B5, B6, B12 and Vitamin C. A single packet contains enough powder for 16 ounces of water, and there are different flavors, including lemon-lime, watermelon, passion fruit and more.

You can grab a , $7 down from the usual price. Or, save a little extra by shopping in bulk and grab a , $19 off from the original price.

There are a few other Liquid I.V. boosters on sale, as well. If you're feeling under the weather, you can grab the a pack of the , which is also on sale for $18. They contain an added blend of Vitamin C, Zinc and Wellmune to give your immune system a little boost. Or, if you're looking for an alternative to your usual morning coffee, for $18 you can grab a , which contain 100mg of caffeine to help you shake off your morning grogginess.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.