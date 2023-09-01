Best Vitamins for Hair Growth in 2023

Hair loss can be caused by a lot of things. While dryness due to dying, excessive heat, brushing and washing certainly doesn't help, often the problem runs deeper than that. Genetics, hormonal changes or medical conditions can contribute to major hair loss. It can also be aggravated by a lack of key nutrients, which is why you may want to supplement your diet with vitamins for hair growth.

While hair growth vitamins aren't a magical cure-all, when it comes to the health of your hair, skin and nails, they can make a big difference. The vitamin supplements for this list were expertly selected by studying the market, reading hundreds of customer reviews and understanding which essential vitamins your hair needs. Here are the best vitamins for hair growth.

What are the best vitamins for hair growth?

The many vitamins and minerals that can help maintain healthy hair and hair growth are already in your diet. Studies have found that the following vitamins have contributed to promoting hair growth. These include but aren't limited to:

Best hair growth vitamins of 2023

Factors to consider when buying vitamins for hair growth

Keep these factors in mind when looking for vitamins for healthy hair growth.

If you aren't hitting your daily recommendations of essential vitamins, then your hair can most likely benefit from vitamin supplements. If you know that you are deficient in vitamin A or vitamin C, for example, look for a hair supplement that helps you meet this nutritional gap.

Keep in mind that hair loss can be due to an underlying medical condition. Always contact your doctor with your concerns before starting any type of vitamin supplement.

Dietary restrictions

If you are vegan, dairy-free or gluten-free, there are vitamins out there that are made for you. Bottles will state on the label if they were made without gluten, dairy or animal products.

Verifications

While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.

Those verifications include:

How we chose the best vitamins for hair growth

The vitamin supplements for this list were selected based on price, accessibility, quality and vitamin and mineral quantities. We also took into account third-party verifications, dosage and customer reviews. The vitamins that made this list are the best of the best out there right now.

Vitamins for hair loss FAQs

Which vitamins are good for hair growth? Your hair needs many essential vitamins and minerals in order to grow. Luckily, a lot of those are already in your diet. If you're looking for a vitamin supplement to support healthy hair growth, find a product that contains any of the following: vitamin A, vitamin B7, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, omega-3s and zinc. Read more

What are the best prenatal vitamins for hair growth? Prenatal vitamins or prenatal multivitamins often include vitamins B12, C, D, E, iron, zinc, folic acid, calcium, thiamin and iodine. Of these, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, folic acid and zinc are good for hair growth. While it's not recommended to take prenatal vitamins solely for hair purposes, prenatal vitamins do include nutrients that aid in hair growth. If considering a vitamin supplement for hair growth, look for a supplement that contains similar vitamins and minerals. Always talk with your doctor before considering prenatal vitamins.. Read more