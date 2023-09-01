Best Vitamins for Hair Growth in 2023
Support healthy hair growth by ensuring you are packing your diet with all of the essential nutrients your hair needs. These are the best hair vitamins currently on the market.
Hair loss can be caused by a lot of things. While dryness due to dying, excessive heat, brushing and washing certainly doesn't help, often the problem runs deeper than that. Genetics, hormonal changes or medical conditions can contribute to major hair loss. It can also be aggravated by a lack of key nutrients, which is why you may want to supplement your diet with vitamins for hair growth.
While hair growth vitamins aren't a magical cure-all, when it comes to the health of your hair, skin and nails, they can make a big difference. The vitamin supplements for this list were expertly selected by studying the market, reading hundreds of customer reviews and understanding which essential vitamins your hair needs. Here are the best vitamins for hair growth.
What are the best vitamins for hair growth?
The many vitamins and minerals that can help maintain healthy hair and hair growth are already in your diet. Studies have found that the following vitamins have contributed to promoting hair growth. These include but aren't limited to:
Best hair growth vitamins of 2023
Biotin, also known as vitamin B7, is a water-soluble vitamin that supports healthy hair, skin and nail growth. It is especially useful in breaking down foods such as proteins and carbohydrates, boosting energy. Nature Made's Biotin supplement contains 1,000 mcg of biotin.
Olly Undeniable Beauty flavored gummies contain vitamin C, vitamin E, biotin and keratin. Vitamin C plays a key role in the production of collagen, and vitamin E aids in protecting and healing skin. Keratin, a protein already existing in our hair, skin and nails, is important in maintaining healthy hair.
Hum Red Carpet are vegan supplements that contain vitamin E, black currant oil (seed), gamma linolenic acid and alpha linolenic acid. Black currant oil is an antioxidant that is believed to boost your immune system and is said to help prevent wrinkles and other signs of aging. GLA and ALA, both found in black currant oil, are omega fatty acids that help with human development and growth.
Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin and Nails multivitamin is a softgel supplement that contains vitamins A, B6, B12, C, D, E, thiamin, riboflavin, folate, biotin, pantothenic acid, iron, zinc, selenium, manganese, argan oil, para-aminobenzoic acid, choline bitartrate, alpha lipoic acid, equisetum arvense, hydrolyzed collagen and hyaluronic acid.
Nutrafol is a relatively new subscription-based hair vitamin brand. Nutrafol offers hair vitamins for women, women's postpartum, women's balance and men.
Each bottle of Nutrafol contains vitamins A, C, D, biotin, iodine, zinc and selenium. In addition, there are 1,680 mg of Nutrafol's Synergen Complex and 530 mg of Nutrafol Blend.
Factors to consider when buying vitamins for hair growth
Keep these factors in mind when looking for vitamins for healthy hair growth.
Daily vitamin recommendations
If you aren't hitting your daily recommendations of essential vitamins, then your hair can most likely benefit from vitamin supplements. If you know that you are deficient in vitamin A or vitamin C, for example, look for a hair supplement that helps you meet this nutritional gap.
Keep in mind that hair loss can be due to an underlying medical condition. Always contact your doctor with your concerns before starting any type of vitamin supplement.
Dietary restrictions
If you are vegan, dairy-free or gluten-free, there are vitamins out there that are made for you. Bottles will state on the label if they were made without gluten, dairy or animal products.
Verifications
While dietary supplements aren't regulated by the FDA, there are a few verifications you can check for that ensure the product you're buying is safe to use.
Those verifications include:
- United States Pharmacopeia: A nonprofit that sets standards for dietary supplements.
- National Sanitation Foundation: This ensures standards set for the facility are met.
- Consumer Lab: Private company tests supplements for accuracy of ingredient identity, content and purity.
- Dietary Supplement Verification: Program that ensures any product with a USP-verified label contains accurate, pure ingredients and has been manufactured using Good Manufacturing Practices.
How we chose the best vitamins for hair growth
The vitamin supplements for this list were selected based on price, accessibility, quality and vitamin and mineral quantities. We also took into account third-party verifications, dosage and customer reviews. The vitamins that made this list are the best of the best out there right now.
Vitamins for hair loss FAQs
Which vitamins are good for hair growth?
Your hair needs many essential vitamins and minerals in order to grow. Luckily, a lot of those are already in your diet. If you're looking for a vitamin supplement to support healthy hair growth, find a product that contains any of the following: vitamin A, vitamin B7, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, omega-3s and zinc.
What are the best prenatal vitamins for hair growth?
Prenatal vitamins or prenatal multivitamins often include vitamins B12, C, D, E, iron, zinc, folic acid, calcium, thiamin and iodine. Of these, vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin E, iron, folic acid and zinc are good for hair growth. While it's not recommended to take prenatal vitamins solely for hair purposes, prenatal vitamins do include nutrients that aid in hair growth. If considering a vitamin supplement for hair growth, look for a supplement that contains similar vitamins and minerals. Always talk with your doctor before considering prenatal vitamins..
Which vitamins are good for men's hair growth?
Men's hair requires similar vitamins as women's hair, but the cause of hair loss and hair thinning is different in men than women. Male pattern baldness is linked to both genetic and hormone factors. Recent research has shown that vitamin D deficiencies are associated with male pattern baldness. Hair supplements for male pattern baldness often include ingredients such as soluble keratin, kelp, horsetail, root extract and antioxidants, but the research on the effect of these ingredients on hair is still being conducted.