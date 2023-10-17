X

Best Fiber Supplements of 2023

Treat your gut right and regulate your digestion with one of the best fiber supplements on the market.

Updated on Oct. 17, 2023

Taylor Leamey
Taylor Leamey Senior Writer
Taylor Leamey writes about all things wellness, specializing in mental health, sleep and nutrition coverage. She has invested hundreds of hours into studying and researching sleep and holds a Certified Sleep Science Coach certification from the Spencer Institute. Not to mention the years she spent studying mental health fundamentals while earning her bachelor's degrees in both Psychology and Sociology. She is also a Certified Stress Management Coach.
Expertise Bachelor of Science, Psychology and Sociology
  Certified Sleep Science Coach, Certified Stress Management Coach
See full bio
$12 at Amazon
Bottle of Benefiber fiber supplement
Best budget fiber supplement
Benefiber Original
$12 at Walmart
Bottle of Fiber Well gummy supplement
Best gummy fiber supplement
Vitafusion Fiber Well Fit Gummies
$10 at Vitacost
Bag of Spectrum Essentials Organic Chia Seed
Best food fiber supplement
Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Chia Seeds
$30 at Amazon
Container of Metamucil 4-in-1 fiber supplement
Best sugar-free fiber supplement
Metamucil Sugar-Free Powder
$19 at Amazon
Tub of Garden of Life organic fiber
Best organic fiber supplement
Garden of Life Organic Fiber Supplement
$17 at Amazon
Tub of Now Sports Psyllium Husk Powder
Best fiber supplement for constipation
NOW Supplements Psyllium Husk Powder
Fiber is one of the most important nutrients we need in our bodies. It helps us properly digest food as well as regulate our sugar levels and usage. However, most people don't get nearly enough fiber -- only around 5% of the US population meet the requirements. Fiber supplements are an easy way to meet your nutritional needs and keep your digestion on track. 

There are a lot of fiber supplements on the market, so it can be overwhelming to pick the best option for you. Our team has spent years researching all the nitty-gritty details of all things vitamins and supplements. That's how we know which is the best fiber supplement, what is a good deal, and which best fits your needs. 

What is the best fiber supplement?

There is a lot of variety in fiber supplements, from food sourced to sugar-free to organic options. If you’re looking for a budget fiber supplement, consider Benefiber Original. It’s super affordable and easily dissolves in both hot and cold liquids.

Before we jump into our curated list of the six best fiber supplements, there's one thing you need to know. There are two types of fiber in supplements: soluble and insoluble fiber. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and helps lower blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Insoluble fiber is the type that helps move food through your digestive system. OK, now you're ready.

Best fiber supplements of 2023

$12 at Amazon$12 at Walmart$13 at Target
$12 at Amazon

Best budget fiber supplement

Benefiber Original

Benefiber Original is wheat dextrin, a byproduct of milling wheat. It takes our spot as the best budget fiber supplement thanks to its low cost and versatility. However, that low price means it has less fiber per serving than other brands.

Benefiber only has soluble fiber, which makes it a great option for people who want to use a fiber supplement to manage their blood sugar. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and is good for both diarrhea and constipation, while insoluble fiber helps with constipation. This fiber supplement is tasteless and dissolves easily in cold and hot liquids. Or you can add it to food while you cook -- it won't thicken or add a flavor. 

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Available in on-the-go packets
  • Flavorless and sugar-free

Cons:

  • Lower dose of fiber
  • No third-party certifications

Additional details

  • Price: $
  • Form: Powder 
  • Serving size: 3 grams of soluble fiber per 2 tsp
  • Supply: 62 days 
Bottle of Benefiber fiber supplement
Bottle of Benefiber fiber supplement
$12 at Walmart$12 at Target
$18 at Walmart

Best gummy fiber supplement

Vitafusion Fiber Well Fit Gummies

Vitafusion Fiber Well Fit Gummies is one of the best gummy fiber supplements you can get for children or people who have trouble swallowing pills. These gummies are sugar-free and come in natural berry, peach and strawberry flavors. User reviews rave about the taste and how easy these gummies are to chew. They also praise the effectiveness of this product. 

With each serving, you also get essential B vitamins, folic acid and biotin. Many fiber supplements don't have other vitamins or minerals included. 

Pros:

  • Reviews say they're easy to chew
  • Gluten and sugar-free

Cons:

  • They contain gelatin, which is unsuitable for vegetarians or vegans

Additional details

  • Price: $
  • Form: Gummy
  • Serving size: 5 grams of soluble fiber per 2 gummies
  • Supply: 45 days
Bottle of Fiber Well gummy supplement
Bottle of Fiber Well gummy supplement
$10 at Vitacost
$10 at Vitacost

Best food fiber supplement

Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Chia Seeds

If you're looking for a food-source fiber supplement, consider Spectrum Essentials Organic Ground Chia Seeds. These ground chia seeds are a whole food form of fiber. They're a little less versatile than other fiber supplements, as they have a nutty taste and don't dissolve into drinks. So you'll always know the chia seeds are there, but if you like the taste, they can give water, smoothies or food a boost of fiber. 

Chia seeds are full of fiber and offer a great way to aid digestion. As a bonus, chia seeds also have omega-3 fatty acids, which have been linked to decreasing the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

Pros:

  • Rich in fber
  • A good source of omega-3 fatty acids
  • Nutty taste that you can add to smoothies, bread and food
  • Certified USDA Organic and gluten-free

Cons:

  • Chia seeds don't dissolve in water

Additional details

  • Price: $
  • Form: Ground Chia seed
  • Serving size: 4 grams of dietary fiber per 2 tbsp
  • Supply: 24 days
Bag of Spectrum Essentials Organic Chia Seed
Bag of Spectrum Essentials Organic Chia Seed
$30 at Amazon$43 at Walmart
$30 at Amazon

Best sugar-free fiber supplement

Metamucil Sugar-Free Powder

Metamucil sugar-free fiber powder is a natural psyllium husk powder four-in-one fiber supplement that's meant to help digestive health, control appetite and lower cholesterol and sugar levels. A review of research supports the claims that psyllium husk has cardiovascular, cholesterol and blood sugar benefits. 

You can choose from either unflavored, berry or orange powders. Note that reviews suggest that the strong orange flavor can be polarizing -- you either like it or you don't. However, other users say that Metamucil is smooth and easier to drink than other brands, allowing you to add it to water, juice or smoothies without issue. 

Pros:

  • Plant-based
  • Gluten-free
  • You can choose between unflavored, orange and berry

Cons:

  • Not for people with a psyllium allergy or sensitivity
  • Unflavored version is harder to find in store.

Additional details

  • Price: $$
  • Form: Powder
  • Serving size: 6 grams of soluble fiber per one teaspoon, three times a day
  • Supply: 60 days
Container of Metamucil 4-in-1 fiber supplement
Container of Metamucil 4-in-1 fiber supplement
$19 at Amazon
$19 at Amazon

Best organic fiber supplement

Garden of Life Organic Fiber Supplement

Garden of Life Organic Fiber Supplement contains no added sugars. It's made from five natural ingredients, including acacia fiber, organic orange peel, organic baobab fruit, apple peel and cranberry seed. Each serving delivers 5 grams of prebiotic fiber. You can choose from unflavored powder or citrus. If you want to mix in the powder with drinks or food, we recommend the unflavored version. 

This fiber supplement includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, making it one of the best fiber supplements for constipation. Garden of Life is a certified B corporation. This means that all of its products produced comply with social and environmental standards.

Pros:

  • Sugar-free
  • Comes in unflavored or citrus flavor
  • Has both insoluble and soluble fiber

Cons:

  • No third-party certifications

Additional details

  • Price: $
  • Form: Powder
  • Serving size: 5 grams of insoluble fiber and 4 grams of soluble fiber per one scoop
  • Supply: 10 days
Tub of Garden of Life organic fiber
Tub of Garden of Life organic fiber
$17 at Amazon$21 at Walmart
$17 at Amazon

Best fiber supplement for constipation

NOW Supplements Psyllium Husk Powder

If you're looking for a budget-friendly fiber supplement that includes both soluble and insoluble fiber, consider NOW supplements psyllium husk powder. It's a good addition to your diet if you struggle with constipation. You can bake it into food or add it to your daily smoothie.

This fiber supplement has the highest fiber concentration on the list, with seven grams of dietary fiber, one gram of insoluble fiber and six grams of soluble fiber. You also get eight percent of the recommended daily value of iron for the day. 

Pros:

  • Certified vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free product
  • Dairy- and nut-free
  • Budget-friendly and offered in several sizes

Cons:

  • High concentration of fiber isn't good for everyone 

Additional details 

  • Price: $
  • Form: Powder
  • Serving size: 7 grams of dietary fiber, 6 grams of soluble fiber and 1 gram of insoluble fiber per 2 tbsp
  • Supply: about 68 days
Tub of Now Sports Psyllium Husk Powder
Tub of Now Sports Psyllium Husk Powder
How we chose the best fiber supplements

When choosing the best fiber supplements for this list, we considered the price, type of fiber supplement and ingredients. Additionally, as the supplement industry isn't well regulated by the FDA, we relied on additional certifications that vouch for the quality and purity of products. We did not test these fiber supplements in-house. 

Things to consider when buying fiber supplements

There are a lot of fiber supplements on the market, all varying by price, type and form. When you start your search, keep these key factors in mind:

  • Type of fiber: There are two types of fiber -- soluble and insoluble. Soluble fiber benefits your cholesterol and blood sugar. In comparison, insoluble fiber is what will help with constipation and regular digestion. 
  • Dosage: According to Mayo Clinic, women should aim for 21 to 25 grams of fiber daily, while men should eat 30 to 38 grams. If you're not getting enough fiber, you may consider a supplement. You should start with lower fiber content and slowly increase it over time. This way, you avoid side effects like bloating or excess gas. 
  • What's in the supplement: Some fiber supplements may include additional sweeteners or gluten. While others may include other vitamins and minerals. Always keep your dietary preferences and limitations in mind.
  • Form: Fiber supplements come in several forms, the most common being powder or gummy. Whole food fiber sources are also available, like chia seeds. Note that chia seeds won't dissolve like a powder, and they also have a taste. 

Best fiber supplements FAQ

What is fiber?

Fiber is an essential carbohydrate that our bodies use to manage the body's sugars, hunger and digestion. Our bodies can't break down fiber, so it passes through our digestive systems undigested. This adds weight and softens stool, making it easier to pass. 

Fiber-dense foods: 

  • Beans
  • Edamame
  • Berries, pears, apples 
  • Brussel sprouts and broccoli
  • Chia seeds
  • Carrots and beets
  • Quinoa
  • Oats

Despite fiber being present in so many foods, many people don't get enough of it from their diet. That's where fiber supplements come in. 

What are the benefits of taking fiber supplements?

Studies show that fiber supplements have metabolic benefits such as lowering cholesterol and improved glycemic control. They also can help normalize and maintain bowel movements, which is great for people with constipation. While fiber supplements are an effective way to increase your intake, remember that eating fiber-rich foods is always the best option. 

How often should you take fiber supplements?

Fiber supplements are generally considered safe for everyday use. But you should only take them if you're not getting enough fiber from your food. 

There are side effects to fiber supplements that shouldn't be ignored, however. Your fiber supplement can cause constipation if you take too much too quickly or if you aren't drinking enough water. When you start your fiber supplements, it's best to start slowly and at a lower dose, then work your way up.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.