6 Best Melatonin Supplements

Melatonin, a natural hormone in our brains, can be taken at night to help you sleep. By doing so, your brain will tell your body that it's time to sleep. The artificial melatonin in an added supplement mimics the naturally occurring melatonin in our brains when it gets dark out. It's a natural sleep aid with no prescription required.

How much melatonin can adults take?

Typical melatonin doses are between 1 and 5 milligrams, although some products go to as high as 20 mg. Experts at the Cleveland Clinic recommend trying 1 mg of melatonin for a whole week, then upping the dose by 1 mg each following week. Stop once you get to 10 mg (do not exceed 10 mg) or until the time it takes for you to fall asleep has decreased. Speak with your physician about any dosage concerns.

Here are the best melatonin supplements on the market.

Amazon Dosage: 1 tablet, one hour before bedtime

Melatonin per serving: 5 mg Nature Made is one of the best vitamin supplement brands on the market, if not the best. All of its supplements are USP-verified, meaning that the products and facilities have been tested for toxins and contaminants and that the label is correct. Nature Made Melatonin tablets contain 5 mg of melatonin and 80 mg of calcium (as dibasic calcium phosphate), about only 6% of the daily recommended value of calcium. If you already take a multivitamin with calcium, this shouldn't interfere. In addition, one tablet also contains sodium starch glycolate, magnesium stearate and croscarmellose sodium. Nature Made is free of added colors, preservatives, artificial flavors and gluten. Take one tablet about an hour before you go to bed. One bottle will last about 90 days. Pros: Nature Made supplements are always USP-verified and affordable

One bottle is enough for 90 nights Cons: May take up to an hour to kick in

Not intended for anyone under 18 years of age

Amazon Dosage: 1 tablet at bedtime

Melatonin per serving: 5 mg Nature's Bounty has over 50 years of experience in the supplements industry. The company is known for being affordable and accessible. The tablets in a bottle of Nature's Bounty's Melatonin are double-layered, meaning that the first layer of 2.5 mg of melatonin is fast-acting. The second layer of an added 2.5 mg of melatonin is intended for extended-release. In addition to the melatonin, one tablet contains dicalcium phosphate, vegetable cellulose and less than 2% of silica, triacetin, vegetable juice color, vegetable magnesium stearate and vegetable stearic acid. Nature Bounty's supplements are non-GMO and contain no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, sugar, starch, milk, soy, sodium, gluten, wheat, yeast or fish. Take one tablet at bedtime. One bottle will last for about 60 nights. Pros: A great price for the amount of tablets and melatonin

Bi-layer tablets for quick release and extended release later Cons: Not USP-verified

Only enough for 60 nights

Amazon Dosage: 2 gummies, 30 minutes before bedtime

Melatonin per serving: 3 mg Olly consistently produces great-tasting gummy vitamins. If you don't like swallowing pills with an aftertaste, gummy supplements may be for you. Olly Sleep gummies are unique on this list because they don't just contain melatonin. Each serving size of two gummies contains 15 calories, 3 grams of carbohydrates, 2 g of added sugar, 1 g of protein, 100 mg of L-Theanine, 3 mg of melatonin, 17 mg of chamomile extract, 17 mg of passionflower extract and 16 mg of lemon balm extract. Other ingredients include glucose syrup, beet sugar, water, gelatin, natural flavors, citric acid, coloring (from blueberry and carrot juices), pectin, vegetable oil and carnauba wax. They're processed in a facility that makes products that may contain soy, egg, peanuts, tree nuts, milk, fish, shellfish and wheat. The gummies are blackberry-flavored, gluten-free and contain no artificial flavors. Take two gummies 30 minutes before bed -- no water or food required. One bottle contains enough for about 25 nights. Pros: L-Theanine, chamomile, passionflower and lemon balm extracts are all proven to aid in relaxation and sleep

Gummies are NSF-certified Cons: One bottle contains only enough for 25 nights

Lower dose of melatonin

Amazon Dosage: 1 tablet, 20 minutes before bedtime

Melatonin per serving: 10 mg Natrol is one of the most popular melatonin brands. One bottle of Natrol contains 100 tablets, enough for 100 nights. The fast-dissolving tablets don't require any water. One serving contains 10 mg of melatonin and other added ingredients such as dextrose, microcrystalline cellulose, cellulose gum, crospovidone, maltodextrin, glyceryl behenate, sucrose esters, gum acacia, beetroot powder, silicon dioxide, sucralose and artificial flavor. The tablets are free of milk, egg, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, yeast and preservatives. This is the exact melatonin supplement that I sometimes use before bed. The only reason why these supplements aren't the best overall is that they may not be for everyone. The flavor is similar to children's cherry cough syrup, so I make sure to always brush my teeth after taking one tablet. However, Natrol does offer another citrus flavor. Pros: Only takes about 20 minutes to kick in

No added sugar Cons: Not everyone will like the flavor

With this high of a dose of melatonin, you have to be careful

Amazon Dosage: One capsule at bedtime

Melatonin per serving: 3 mg Thorne is a well-known personalized supplement subscription brand. Thorne is popular with athletes because some of their supplements are NSF-certified for sport. You know what you are putting in your body from looking at the label -- no surprises. Thorne Melatonin contains 3 mg of melatonin and other ingredients including microcrystalline cellulose, hypromellose (derived from cellulose) capsule, calcium laurate and silicon dioxide. The capsules are free of artificial flavors, gluten, dairy and soy. This vegan supplement is to be taken at bedtime. One bottle will last about 60 nights. Pros: These supplements are NSF-certified for sport

In addition to melatonin, it contains only four other ingredients Cons: One of the more expensive on this list

Only enough for 60 nights

Amazon Dosage: 1/4 teaspoon (about 20 drops) at bedtime Melatonin per serving: 3 mg Liquid supplements are great for anyone who dislikes swallowing pills or artificial flavors of gummy vitamins. Now Liquid Melatonin comes in a pack of two 2.0 fluid ounce bottles and requires about 20 drops a serving. Each bottle contains about 60 servings. The lower dose of 3 mg may require a second serving before bed. In addition to melatonin, the supplement also contains water, vegetable glycerin, fructose, xylitol (which is very harmful to pets -- keep out of reach), organic cane alcohol (6%), natural orange extract (citrus sinensis), natural flavors, potassium sorbate (as preservative), citric acid, malic acid and natural lemon oil. This liquid supplement is free of gluten, soy, milk, egg, fish or shellfish ingredients. At bedtime, take the drops directly, or you can add them to your favorite beverage. The flavor is citrusy, but reviewers have described the taste as unpleasant. Drinking something afterward is recommended. Pros: Vegan

In addition to flavoring, only contains melatonin Cons: Each serving has a lower dose of melatonin than others on this list

Some people reported the bottles arriving broken or damaged

How we chose the best melatonin supplements



All supplements on this list are 100% drug-free. They were chosen by my personal experience of taking melatonin supplements and my expertise in vitamin brands, pricing, ingredients and verification knowledge.

Melatonin supplements FAQs

What does melatonin do? Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone in the brain. It helps our circadian rhythm tell us it is time to sleep when we're exposed to darkness.

What are the negative effects of melatonin? There are some negative effects of melatonin to be aware of with these supplements. These include waking up groggy, headaches, dizziness, nausea and drowsiness. Always speak with your doctor before starting any supplements, such as melatonin. They can help you determine the correct dosage.

Does melatonin make you sleepy? Yes, melatonin works by making you sleepy around bedtime. The supplement mimics the naturally occurring hormone in our brains that tells our body it is time to fall asleep. In addition, melatonin can also make you dizzy or drowsy.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.